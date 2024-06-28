Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Travel trends in South Africa: Navigating sales-specific insights

    By Andy Woods-Ballard
    28 Jun 2024
    28 Jun 2024
    The South African travel industry is witnessing transformative shifts, with dynamic trends shaping the landscape. Here are five pivotal sales-specific trends that travel companies could focus on, highlighting products and destinations requiring ongoing investment.
    Source: ©anyaberkut via
    Source: ©anyaberkut via 123RF

    1. Rise of experiential travel

    Why it matters

    Experiential travel is no longer a niche market; it has become a mainstream expectation. Travelers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences that allow them to connect with local cultures, traditions, and environments.

    Sales strategy

    Product development: Curate packages that offer unique, authentic experiences such as guided tours of historical sites, cultural festivals, and culinary adventures.

    Professional development: Equip sales teams with deep knowledge of local destinations and experiences. Training should include storytelling techniques to communicate the value of these experiences to potential clients effectively.

    2. Sustainable tourism

    Why it matters

    Sustainability is a growing concern among travellers. Eco-friendly practices and sustainable tourism initiatives are becoming significant selling points.

    Sales strategy

    Product development: Develop eco-tourism packages that promote sustainability in all its guises, including conservation efforts, supporting local communities, and reducing emissions.

    Professional development: Train sales teams on the principles of sustainable tourism and the specifics of the eco-friendly initiatives within the packages offered. This includes understanding the environmental, cultural, and social impact of travel options.

    Andy Woods-Ballard, Travel Growth Expert, Credo Travel Consultancy.
    Andy Woods-Ballard, Travel Growth Expert, Credo Travel Consultancy.

    3. Wellness travel

    Why it matters

    The global wellness industry is booming, and travel is a crucial part of this trend. Wellness travel encompasses everything from spa retreats to yoga vacations and mental health retreats.

    Sales strategy

    Product development: Create wellness-focused travel packages that cater to different aspects of health and well-being, such as spa treatments, fitness programs, yoga, and mindfulness retreats.

    Professional development: Educate sales teams on the benefits of wellness travel and how to tailor packages to meet the specific needs of health-conscious travellers. This training should also cover the latest wellness trends and practices.

    4. Integration

    Why it matters

    Technology is revolutionising the travel industry, from booking processes to personalised customer experiences. Staying ahead of technological advancements is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

    Sales strategy

    Product development: Incorporate advanced technology solutions such as AI-driven customer service, virtual reality tours, and personalised travel recommendations into offerings.

    Professional development: Ensure sales teams are proficient in using new technologies and understand how these can enhance the customer experience. Regular training sessions on emerging technologies and their applications in travel should be mandatory.

    5. Luxury travel

    Why it matters

    The demand for luxury travel is growing, with an increasing number of travellers seeking high-end, exclusive experiences. This segment is willing to pay a premium for superior service and unique offerings.

    Sales strategy

    Product development: Offer bespoke luxury travel packages that include exclusive access to events, private tours, and high-end accommodations.

    Professional development: Develop the sales team’s skills in managing high-net-worth clients and personalizing travel experiences to meet their exacting standards. This includes advanced training in customer relationship management and service excellence.

    Enhancing people skills, growth, and stakeholder management

    People skills: Develop sales teams' communication, empathy, and customer service excellence. Understanding client needs and building strong relationships are crucial for success in the travel industry.

    Growth: Foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement. Encourage travel companies to invest in ongoing professional development to stay abreast of industry trends and enhance sales performance. Growth is driven by a deep understanding of market dynamics and proactive adaptation to changes.

    Stakeholder management: Emphasise the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, including clients, suppliers, and partners. Focus on negotiation skills, conflict resolution, and strategic partnership development.

    By focusing on these trends and investing in professional development, South African travel companies can enhance their sales strategies, meet evolving customer expectations, and drive sustainable growth in the industry.

    Read more: travel trends, travel industry, South Africa travel, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Andy Woods-Ballard

    Andy Woods-Ballard, Travel Growth Expert, Credo Travel Consultancy.

    Related

    Investment key to aviation growth in Africa and beyond
    Investment key to aviation growth in Africa and beyond
    1 day
    Travel trends: Embracing circuit travel for SA&#x2019;s hospitality sector growth
    Travel trends: Embracing circuit travel for SA’s hospitality sector growth
    1 day
    How Gen Z is transforming tourism: 4 key travel trends
    How Gen Z is transforming tourism: 4 key travel trends
    24 Jun 2024
    Sustainable Gastronomy Week kicks off, emphasising 'More Taste, Less Waste'
    Sustainable Gastronomy Week kicks off, emphasising 'More Taste, Less Waste'
    20 Jun 2024
    The Cape Town conundrum: Navigating the digital nomad wave
    The Cape Town conundrum: Navigating the digital nomad wave
     19 Jun 2024
    SA dominates as adventure tourism destination
    SA dominates as adventure tourism destination
    19 Jun 2024
    Cradle hotel announces major enhancements and new offerings
    Cradle hotel announces major enhancements and new offerings
    18 Jun 2024
    Image source:
    Shamwari films triumph at tourism film awards
    18 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz