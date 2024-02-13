Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Gauteng Tourism AuthorityCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    uShaka Marine World shuts down amid wage dispute

    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024
    Durban's renowned uShaka Marine World closed its doors on Monday, February 12, as employees, represented by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), initiated industrial action due to wage disputes. The strike was prompted by a deadlock in wage negotiations.
    Source: Balou46 via
    Source: Balou46 via Wikimedia Commons

    Over the past few months, uShaka Marine World has been in negotiations with the union representing its bargaining unit employees regarding salary adjustments. Unfortunately, the parties have failed to settle, leading to the intervention of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA). Despite the involvement of the CCMA in intervention, a resolution remains, impacting both visitors and the local economy

    uShaka closure

    According to IOL, uShaka CEO Ndabo Khoza expressed his concern over the potential impact of the industrial action on the park's ability to deliver a quality guest experience, adding that uShaka's management respects the constitutional right of employees to strike and emphasised the need for peaceful and lawful demonstrations.

    As per Tourism Update, a document leaked to Samwu showed that an independent salary audit had been completed by 2016 and had made recommendations for increased wages. but these suggestions were never applied.

    Salary benchmarking

    According to Times Live, when the union found out about these recommendations in 2020, they requested wage adjustments for the 2022/2023 financial year. In negotiations with the CCMA, Samwu declined a management offer of R1.5m to be divided among 333 employees, seeking R2.5m.

    Another work study faced financial constraints from uShaka, leading to delays.

    Despite protests, uShaka offered a R1,300 increase for general workers, with other grades offering 5%-6% raises, but all declined. Samwu claimed uShaka managers had gotten raises. Dumisani Luthuli, a Samwu representative acknowledged uShaka's financial struggles but alleged that managers had given themselves raises.

    Luthuli revealed that discussions about benchmarking recommendations with the employer were dismissed as rumours. The recommendations included a grade 17 cleaner's suggested salary of R9,500, which currently stands at R3,500.

    The closure is anticipated to continue until there is a resolution between the workers and management.

    The closure is expected to significantly impact tourism in Durban, with businesses in the surrounding area also likely to be affected.

    Read more: Ushaka marine world, Durban tourism, travel industry, tourist attraction, tourism business, tourism and travel
    NextOptions

    Related

    5 key trends for air travel in 2024
    5 key trends for air travel in 2024
     11 hours
    Source: Archive
    KZN leverages international trade fairs to attract more tourists
    1 day
    Airbnb and Hosts launch $10m Community Fund grants in Africa
    Airbnb and Hosts launch $10m Community Fund grants in Africa
    8 Feb 2024
    SanParks: Public consultation opens for Robben Island Marine Protected Area
    SanParks: Public consultation opens for Robben Island Marine Protected Area
    8 Feb 2024
    Western Cape's hotel industry thrives with 73.4% occupancy in December 2023
    Western Cape's hotel industry thrives with 73.4% occupancy in December 2023
    6 Feb 2024
    BON Hotels expands into Cape Town with Majorca Apartments takeover
    BON Hotels expands into Cape Town with Majorca Apartments takeover
    2 Feb 2024
    Tourism boosts Cape Town: Record influx and investor interest soar
    Tourism boosts Cape Town: Record influx and investor interest soar
    2 Feb 2024
    Source: natanaelginting via
    South Africa's tourism momentum continues with a 48.9% increase in 2023
    1 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz