Latest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotels

City Lodge Hotels has announced a series of staff appointments.

Nkosenhle Ngongoma

Nkosenhle Ngongoma was appointed divisional director: IT in November 2023. He joins City Lodge Hotels from his previous role as the group chief information officer at Ascendis Health, where he delivered on the strategic objectives of the group and led the IT organisation for the last four years through a highly transformational journey. Ngongoma started his career as a systems developer, and through his appetite for self-improvement and knowledge gain, he has pursued a dynamic career within the IT environment. He has experience in several industries, which, along with developing his skills through continuous professional education, he brings to his new role.

Vusumuzi (Vusi) Zikalala

Vusumuzi (Vusi) Zikalala has joined the IT department of City Lodge Hotels as an information systems manager. He leads the IT applications support and maintenance team, responsible for implementation and maintenance of business technology solutions. He was previously enterprise business analyst at eLab (Lancet Laboratories) and brings 20 years’ experience to the team.

Rene Louw

Rene Louw, a born and bred Namibian, is taking over the position of general manager of Town Lodge Windhoek from 1 February 2024. He started in hospitality 25 years ago and has extensive experience in hotel and business management. Louw also has a prominent food and beverage history, gained at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town as well as several exclusive establishments in the UK. In 2018, he was appointed general manager of the Okonjima Lodge, hotel manager for the Gondwana Collection in 2021, and has held management positions at Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre and Windhoek Country Club Resort, where he was rooms division manager before joining City Lodge Hotels.

Tsholofelo Mashiane

Tsholofelo Mashiane has been appointed to the position of general manager of Road Lodge Potchefstroom with effect from 1 March 2024. Mashiane discovered her hospitality inspiration in 2015 when she worked as a waitress and runner at the Soweto Wine and Lifestyle Festival. In 2018, she joined City Lodge Hotels as an Accelerated Development and Deployment Programme (ADDP) management development candidate and was a City Lodge Hotels/University of Johannesburg bursary student top achiever.

Mashiane has worked in various hotels under numerous mentors, allowing her to develop strong managerial and leadership skills, and enhancing her competence and growth within the hospitality industry. From July 2022, she undertook a stretch assignment as general manager of City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside and from December 2022 at Road Lodge N1 City where, in May 2023, she took up her first official general manager position.

Volente McKay

Volente McKay has joined City Lodge Hotels as senior sales executive, focusing on the Western Cape region. She brings with her a wealth of experience in the industry, including as franchise manager at SAA, general manager and sales manager at Don Suite Hotels, Mont Blanc Projects and Properties. She has also contributed significantly to Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and most recently held the position of manager at Harvey World Travel's franchise partners. In her new role, Volente will oversee the group’s Western Cape Government, corporate clients, and travel agents based in Cape Town.