    Latest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotels

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024
    City Lodge Hotels has announced a series of staff appointments.
    Nkosenhle Ngongoma
    Nkosenhle Ngongoma

    Nkosenhle Ngongoma was appointed divisional director: IT in November 2023. He joins City Lodge Hotels from his previous role as the group chief information officer at Ascendis Health, where he delivered on the strategic objectives of the group and led the IT organisation for the last four years through a highly transformational journey. Ngongoma started his career as a systems developer, and through his appetite for self-improvement and knowledge gain, he has pursued a dynamic career within the IT environment. He has experience in several industries, which, along with developing his skills through continuous professional education, he brings to his new role.

    Vusumuzi (Vusi) Zikalala
    Vusumuzi (Vusi) Zikalala

    Vusumuzi (Vusi) Zikalala has joined the IT department of City Lodge Hotels as an information systems manager. He leads the IT applications support and maintenance team, responsible for implementation and maintenance of business technology solutions. He was previously enterprise business analyst at eLab (Lancet Laboratories) and brings 20 years’ experience to the team.

    Rene Louw
    Rene Louw

    Rene Louw, a born and bred Namibian, is taking over the position of general manager of Town Lodge Windhoek from 1 February 2024. He started in hospitality 25 years ago and has extensive experience in hotel and business management. Louw also has a prominent food and beverage history, gained at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town as well as several exclusive establishments in the UK. In 2018, he was appointed general manager of the Okonjima Lodge, hotel manager for the Gondwana Collection in 2021, and has held management positions at Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre and Windhoek Country Club Resort, where he was rooms division manager before joining City Lodge Hotels.

    Tsholofelo Mashiane
    Tsholofelo Mashiane

    Tsholofelo Mashiane has been appointed to the position of general manager of Road Lodge Potchefstroom with effect from 1 March 2024. Mashiane discovered her hospitality inspiration in 2015 when she worked as a waitress and runner at the Soweto Wine and Lifestyle Festival. In 2018, she joined City Lodge Hotels as an Accelerated Development and Deployment Programme (ADDP) management development candidate and was a City Lodge Hotels/University of Johannesburg bursary student top achiever.

    Mashiane has worked in various hotels under numerous mentors, allowing her to develop strong managerial and leadership skills, and enhancing her competence and growth within the hospitality industry. From July 2022, she undertook a stretch assignment as general manager of City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside and from December 2022 at Road Lodge N1 City where, in May 2023, she took up her first official general manager position.

    Volente McKay
    Volente McKay

    Volente McKay has joined City Lodge Hotels as senior sales executive, focusing on the Western Cape region. She brings with her a wealth of experience in the industry, including as franchise manager at SAA, general manager and sales manager at Don Suite Hotels, Mont Blanc Projects and Properties. She has also contributed significantly to Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and most recently held the position of manager at Harvey World Travel's franchise partners. In her new role, Volente will oversee the group’s Western Cape Government, corporate clients, and travel agents based in Cape Town.

    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.

