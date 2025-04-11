Not déjà vu – just more discounts for you! No joke!

No tricks, no gimmicks, just serious savings with our No Joke promo – now with extended dates! From 1 April to 4 May 2025, enjoy up to 30% off stays at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, plus 10% off at Road Lodges. Whether you're planning an Easter getaway or a well-earned break, now’s the time to book.

To lock in these unbeatable rates, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the "no joke" rate, or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email. Book for as long – or as little – as you like. Discounts apply to the Best Available Rate on the accommodation portion of your booking (meals excluded). Please note, this offer excludes City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town Airport. Full terms and conditions are available at citylodgehotels.com/specials.

Carrot cake and coffee special

Because International Carrot Day on 4 April is worth celebrating, we’re serving up a limited-time treat for the month of April 2025! Enjoy a slice of our irresistible carrot cake paired with your choice of cappuccino, filter coffee, Ceylon tea, or rooibos tea for just R65 at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges. Speciality coffees are excluded, but the indulgence is guaranteed.

April is the month to treat yourself – whether it’s a well-priced stay or a delicious coffee break, we’ll take care of the rest at City Lodge Hotels.



