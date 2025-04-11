Tourism Hospitality
    Tourism Hospitality

    Not déjà vu – just more discounts for you! No joke!

    No tricks, no gimmicks, just serious savings with our No Joke promo – now with extended dates! From 1 April to 4 May 2025, enjoy up to 30% off stays at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, plus 10% off at Road Lodges. Whether you're planning an Easter getaway or a well-earned break, now’s the time to book.
    11 Apr 2025
    To lock in these unbeatable rates, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the "no joke" rate, or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email. Book for as long – or as little – as you like. Discounts apply to the Best Available Rate on the accommodation portion of your booking (meals excluded). Please note, this offer excludes City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town Airport. Full terms and conditions are available at citylodgehotels.com/specials.

    Carrot cake and coffee special

    Because International Carrot Day on 4 April is worth celebrating, we’re serving up a limited-time treat for the month of April 2025! Enjoy a slice of our irresistible carrot cake paired with your choice of cappuccino, filter coffee, Ceylon tea, or rooibos tea for just R65 at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges. Speciality coffees are excluded, but the indulgence is guaranteed.

    April is the month to treat yourself – whether it’s a well-priced stay or a delicious coffee break, we’ll take care of the rest at City Lodge Hotels.

    City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
    Let's do Biz