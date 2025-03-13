Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Guest Farm Handy Man and Manager George
- Personal Assistant to CEO - Hospitality and Property Sector Cape Town
- Event Stylist Johannesburg
City Lodge Hotels’ latest promo is No Joke!
Book two nights or more between 7 and 18 March 2025, for stays between 1 April and 11 May 2025 – weekdays and weekends – and you will score up to 30% off at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and 10% off at Road Lodges.
To qualify, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the “No Joke Promotion” rate or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email. Excluded hotels are City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town Airport. To read all the Ts and Cs, pop over to https://citylodgehotels.com/specials.
Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo says, “This pop-up promotion is No Joke! We’re offering this fantastic special to help you make the most of the upcoming public holidays and long weekends – perfect for that autumn getaway. With 56 of our 58 hotels participating, including those in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique, you have plenty of options across southern Africa. Whether you prefer a coastal retreat, a bush or mountain escape, or the vibrant energy of a city stay, don’t miss out – book by 18 March for stays between 1 April and 11 May 2025!”
- City Lodge Hotels staff appointments13 Mar 16:34
- City Lodge Hotels’ latest promo is No Joke!13 Mar 12:54
- City Lodge Hotels achieves landmark B-BBEE Level 1 status10 Mar 16:40
- City Lodge Hotels announces interim results – average room rates up21 Feb 12:14
- Taste the change at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City07 Feb 11:50
Related
City Lodge Hotels staff appointments 8 hours City Lodge Hotels achieves landmark B-BBEE Level 1 status 3 days City Lodge Hotels announces interim results – average room rates up 21 Feb 2025 Taste the change at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City 7 Feb 2025 Unwind, indulge, and save this Valentine’s month with City Lodge Hotels! 6 Feb 2025 Stick to your New Year’s resolutions with City Lodge Hotels 23 Jan 2025 City Lodge Hotels launches ‘panic button’ for bad accommodation - SOS. Save Our Stay! 20 Dec 2024 City Lodge Hotels’ culinary clash at CSG’s new training kitchen 18 Nov 2024