City Lodge Hotels’ latest promo is No Joke!

It may only be March, but we’re ready for a break! City Lodge Hotels has worked out how you can take seven days leave this April and get a whopping 17 days off. We’re not fooling around – it’s time to turn your getaway dreams into reality with our No Joke Promo.

Book two nights or more between 7 and 18 March 2025, for stays between 1 April and 11 May 2025 – weekdays and weekends – and you will score up to 30% off at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and 10% off at Road Lodges.

To qualify, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the “No Joke Promotion” rate or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email. Excluded hotels are City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town Airport. To read all the Ts and Cs, pop over to https://citylodgehotels.com/specials.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo says, “This pop-up promotion is No Joke! We’re offering this fantastic special to help you make the most of the upcoming public holidays and long weekends – perfect for that autumn getaway. With 56 of our 58 hotels participating, including those in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique, you have plenty of options across southern Africa. Whether you prefer a coastal retreat, a bush or mountain escape, or the vibrant energy of a city stay, don’t miss out – book by 18 March for stays between 1 April and 11 May 2025!”



