    Tourism Hospitality

    City Lodge Hotels’ latest promo is No Joke!

    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    13 Mar 2025
    13 Mar 2025
    It may only be March, but we’re ready for a break! City Lodge Hotels has worked out how you can take seven days leave this April and get a whopping 17 days off. We’re not fooling around – it’s time to turn your getaway dreams into reality with our No Joke Promo.
    City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; latest promo is No Joke!

    Book two nights or more between 7 and 18 March 2025, for stays between 1 April and 11 May 2025 – weekdays and weekends – and you will score up to 30% off at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and 10% off at Road Lodges.

    City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; latest promo is No Joke!

    To qualify, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the “No Joke Promotion” rate or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email. Excluded hotels are City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town Airport. To read all the Ts and Cs, pop over to https://citylodgehotels.com/specials.

    City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; latest promo is No Joke!
    City Lodge Hotels&#x2019; latest promo is No Joke!

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo says, “This pop-up promotion is No Joke! We’re offering this fantastic special to help you make the most of the upcoming public holidays and long weekends – perfect for that autumn getaway. With 56 of our 58 hotels participating, including those in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique, you have plenty of options across southern Africa. Whether you prefer a coastal retreat, a bush or mountain escape, or the vibrant energy of a city stay, don’t miss out – book by 18 March for stays between 1 April and 11 May 2025!”

    City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
