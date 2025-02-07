Stay easy, celebrate big – City Lodge Hotels x YOBAs!

City Lodge Hotels is proud to once again be named the official accommodation partner for the highly anticipated Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs) 2025. As a proudly South African hotel group, we are passionate about supporting local entrepreneurs and innovators, making this partnership a perfect match.

Courtyard Hotel Sandton restaurant and pool deck

The fourth Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards are set to take place on 21 June 2025, celebrating the best and brightest youth-owned brands across the country. With attendees travelling from near and far, we are making it easy for them to enjoy a seamless, comfortable stay just minutes from the event. Celebrate big and then check into easy!

We are offering exclusive discounted rates for YOBAs guests at select City Lodge Hotels properties in Sandton, including:

City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside: Classic 160-room hotel with queen or twin beds



Classic 160-room hotel with queen or twin beds Road Lodge Sandton: Super-affordable 213-room hotel with double or twin beds, and interleading family rooms available



Super-affordable 213-room hotel with double or twin beds, and interleading family rooms available Courtyard Hotel Sandton: A luxurious 69-room property consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with kitchenettes and private access.

All three of these hotels are within easy access of the M1 highway and the Gautrain Sandton Station. They offer free WiFi, complimentary secure parking, 24-hour reception and check-in, restaurant serving all meals daily, sundowner bar, swimming pool and more.

To take advantage of these special rates, use the code YOBA when booking directly on our website – www.citylodgehotels.com – or at participating hotels.

“At City Lodge Hotels, we believe in celebrating South Africa’s future business leaders, and the YOBAs provide the perfect platform to do just that,” says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels. “We look forward to welcoming attendees with our signature hospitality, comfortable rooms, delicious breakfasts, and convenient locations, ensuring a fantastic experience both at the awards and during their stay at our hotels.”



