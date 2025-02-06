Sleep easy at City Lodge Hotels

A good night’s sleep is one of the most important aspects of any hotel stay. With 7,381 rooms across 58 hotels, City Lodge Hotels takes sleep very seriously. Our four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – are located throughout South Africa, with one hotel each in Windhoek (Namibia), Gaborone (Botswana), and Maputo (Mozambique). That’s a lot of beds!

We go to great lengths to ensure all our guests enjoy a restful and comfortable sleep experience. From carefully selected pillows to thoughtful linen choices, comfortable mattresses, and air conditioning units to set your room temperature just right. Here are six ways we make bedtime better that we would like to share with you.

Perfect pillows: Pillow preferences are deeply personal – no one wants to wake up with a crick in their neck. We offer two pillows per sleeping position, one firmer and one softer, so that you can choose the combination that suits you best. If you prefer something different, specialty pillows such as feather or memory foam are available at select properties upon request. To maintain hygiene and freshness, all pillows are fitted with laminated or waterproof protectors, keeping them free from dust and moisture. Mattress maintenance: A well-maintained mattress is key to uninterrupted sleep, and ours are professionally cleaned on a regular basis and rotated head-to-toe and upside-down every quarter to prevent sagging and ensure even wear. A well-supported body ensures better rest. Bed size: Our range of bed options ensures that whether you’re travelling solo or with a partner, there’s a bed that fits your needs. Road Lodges and Town Lodges feature both single and double beds, with some Town Lodges offering mattress converters to create king-size beds. City Lodge Hotels provide queen and ¾ beds, with select hotels also using mattress converters to transform twin beds into super king-size beds. Courtyard Hotels are all about luxury and offer king-size beds, queen beds, and twin rooms feature two ¾ beds. Untucked toes: We’ve decided to free your feet! No more struggling with tightly tucked duvets at the foot of the bed – our bedding is left neatly untucked for easy and comfortable access, allowing you to slip into bed and relax. Clean, safe, and allergy-friendly: We take cleanliness seriously. Our snow-white linen is changed for every new guest and refreshed every three days for stay-over guests (or more often if needed). This ensures crisp, clean linen while also taking into account the group’s water management policies as per its sustainability goals. In addition, all our laundry detergents are environmentally-friendly and non-allergenic. Bedtime stories for business people: A peaceful mind leads to restful sleep, and City Lodge Hotels is pioneering its own brand of nocturnal hospitality, with Bedtime Stories for Business People. We’re here for the anxious travellers tossing and turning the night before a dreaded conference or pitch, beleaguered bosses-in-transit, hassled HR heroes, or insomniac sales reps. Click on the link – www.bedtimestories.co.za – and enjoy our witty repertoire of bespoke tales; a collection of funny, nuanced audible narratives and tongue-in-cheek stories with genuinely relaxing properties for weary professionals.



Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, says: “Wherever you stay with us, quality sleep is a promise – just like our delicious, nutritious meals, well-equipped meeting spaces, fitness rooms, and swimming pools at select hotels, all delivered with warm, professional service. We know travel can be tiring, so our ‘Check into easy’ philosophy ensures you wake up rested, refreshed, and ready for the day. A pristine hotel room and a comfortable bed with ‘just so’ pillows is the secret to sweet dreams.”



