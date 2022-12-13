Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BonitasCOHSASAIntercareBizcommunity.comSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Women's Health News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South African households are changing as birth rates come down

    6 Mar 2024
    6 Mar 2024
    The South African population has grown significantly over the last 10 years, with the latest Census counting 62,027,503 people across 17.8 million households.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    This growth, however, has come with noteworthy changes in household dynamics across different segments of South Africa’s population: lowered birth rates, reduction in household size as well as changes in both demographics and family structure.

    Lowered birth rates

    Half of the global population live where the fertility rate is below 2.1 births per woman over a lifetime, which is the level of fertility at which a population replaces itself from one generation to the next.

    In South Africa, women give birth, on average, to 2.33 children in their lifetimes. Although this rate is coming down it means the population is continuing to grow.

    The reasons for the dramatic decline in birth rates during the past few decades include postponed family formation and child-bearing and a decrease in desired family sizes, but also improved medical care (especially birth control), sanitation, water supply, diet and lower child mortality. It is also impacted by increased access to education, and female labour participation rates.

    Currently an estimated 1.2 million babies are born every year in South Africa. Our birth rate has fallen consistently (with the exception of the years 2004 to 2008) since 1950 with the current birth rate in 2024 at 18.8 births per 1,000 people, half of what it was in 1974 (37.5). Currently, 34% of births are to women 30 years and older, this is expected to rise to 48% by 2100.

    Cost of having children

    The cost of having children has skyrocketed over the past few decades. A recent BusinessTech article quoted a MiWayLife finding that first-time parents in SA spend on average around R100,000 per year to raise a child.

    Old Mutual further states for every child that started Grade 1 in 2023, parents can expect to pay between R651,313 for public and R1,901,549 for private education over their school career, in real terms.

    Developing, lower-income countries generally have higher fertility rates as families rely on larger household sizes as a means of survival, particularly in rural areas. It is also correlated with lower levels of education as well as access to and/or affordability of birth control.

    Changes in marriage

    Many South Africans are delaying marriage - sometimes indefinitely - because of an uncertain job market coupled with the high cost of living and general changes in social norms.

    The age at which people are getting married has increased with the median age for brides increasing from 31 in 2015 to 33 in 2021, while bridegrooms’ median age has gone up from 36 to 37 over the same period.

    Although marriage is a factor, a large proportion of children are born outside of marriage. In the US 41% of births are outside of marriage, while in South Africa studies suggest it is closer to 70% (globally the figure is roughly 15%).

    Source:
    Birth by rape: The stats in SA will astound you

      11 Sep 2023

    Household size

    Families are shrinking, the average household size which was at 4.5 in 1996, declined significantly to 4 in 2001 and 3.6 in 2011, but seems to have remained stable in the 2022 Census at 3.5 persons per household.

    KZN, which had the largest household size in 1996 at 5.1, still has the largest average household size at 4.4 in 2022. Gauteng was the lowest in 1996 at 3.8 and is still the lowest at 2.8. The Western Cape, which was second lowest in 1996, remained in that position in 2022 with an average households size of 3.3.

    Population demographics

    South Africa is in a demographic transition, with the 0-4 year old population, which plateaued in size in 2012, expected to show the sharpest decline of any age group over the next quarter century.

    Almost half of all the births in any given year occur in Gauteng and KZN, consistent with South Africa’s population distribution.

    However, the data indicates that the births per population are higher in more rural provinces, such as KZN, Limpopo and the Northern Cape. Provinces that are predominately urbanised, such as Gauteng and the Western Cape have much lower births per population.

    Overall, babies are being born to less affluent households, and households with children under three years are over indexed in lower income brackets (R1 - R9,999 per month) and lower LSMs (LSM 1-6). 40% of children in SA are born into households that earn less than R5,000 per month.

    Source:
    SA's birth control stock shortage a major setback for women's reproductive health rights

      13 Dec 2022

    Family structure

    The typical family structure in South Africa is dramatically different from most other countries, with a high incidence of extended families under one roof (grandparents and other dependents) and far too many single mothers.

    Roughly two-thirds of women in South Africa with babies under the age of 2 are single (never married and not living together).

    Mainly due to labour migration and low marital rates, one fifth (21.3%) of children aged 17 years and less do not live with their parents. Many children are raised in extended families by their grandparents or other relatives, particularly in rural areas.

    “The changing structure of South African households is affected by all these factors and over time has resulted in a very different looking South Africa. These changes will have profound implications on not only dependency ratios, the labour market, healthcare system and overall GDP but also the future of our country,” concludes Eighty20.

    Read more: Old Mutual, Eighty20
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Sheraan Amod, founder and chief executive officer of RecoMed.
    Japanese pharma Eisai invests in RecoMed
    5 hours
    Source:
    SAPS housing project draws political scrutiny in Western Cape
     27 Feb 2024
    MediaHeads 360 celebrates 5 years of bold evolution and unstoppable growth
    MediaHeads 360MediaHeads 360 celebrates 5 years of bold evolution and unstoppable growth
    Fashion and textiles loses lustre, while groceries grow steadily
    Fashion and textiles loses lustre, while groceries grow steadily
    7 Feb 2024
    Source: © 123rf Old Mutual announced that it has been awarded the African seat on the Global Steering Group for the UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance
    Old Mutual leads the charge against climate change in Africa
    18 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Consumer credit market sees modest improvements in Q3 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    &#x2018;Tis the Season to spend wisely
    ‘Tis the Season to spend wisely
    8 Dec 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Kena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    13 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz