Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareBonitasRestonicBrandMappCANSACOHSASARogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Eppendorf joins Waterfall City's elite roster

    25 Mar 2024
    25 Mar 2024
    Attacq Limited, the JSE-listed Reit and strategic development partner in Waterfall City, is delighted to announce that life science company Eppendorf has joined its established ecosystem of global pharmaceutical and medical brands, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla, Dis-Chem, Novartis, Organon, and Zimmer Biomet that have made Waterfall City their home.
    Source: Eppendorf Corporate. Eppendorf, Leipzig, Germany.
    Source: Eppendorf Corporate. Eppendorf, Leipzig, Germany.

    Known for producing high-quality products and digital solutions for laboratories worldwide which solve problems in a holistic way, Eppendorf is well-positioned to join its global peers in the Allandale precinct of Waterfall City.

    Founded by Heinrich Netheler and Hans Hinz and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Eppendorf traces its roots back to1945.

    The company is probably best known for inventing the microliter system that revolutionised the lab in the 1960s, including the first piston-stroke pipette and the famous reaction vessel “Eppi©”. Currently Eppendorf employs about 5,000 people in over 33 countries.

    Eppendorf finds residence in the Allandale building, an embodiment of Waterfall City's ethos of superior architectural design, sustainability, and environmental awareness. The city's innovative building practices ensure developments are built to the highest sustainable principles and practices, aligning well with Eppendorf’s concrete and consistent pursuit of sustainability.

    "Our decision to join Waterfall City represents more than just a strategic business move; it's a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. We are excited to be part of one of SA's fastest-growing mixed-use hubs, where our values and objectives resonate deeply with the
    community.

    Prime hub for innovative businesses

    "We believe that Waterfall City is a world-class destination for businesses wanting to innovate and build technologies," said Kwame Sackitey, managing director of Eppendorf South Africa.

    Source: Supplied.
    2 world’s best wins for Waterfall City

    26 Feb 2024

    Waterfall City's strategic location next to the N1 highway and Allandale Road offers excellent visibility and accessibility within Gauteng, making it an attractive location for ultra-modern light and high-tech industrial, logistics, and distribution businesses. Having cross-functional teams on one site enables seamless collaboration, improved productivity, and increased customer satisfaction.

    "Waterfall City continues to attract top-notch companies, and Eppendorf's deep-rooted commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our philosophy. We are thrilled to have Eppendorf as part of our innovative community.

    "Their presence further solidifies Waterfall City's reputation as a hub for forward-thinking businesses driving positive change," said Debbie Theron, Attacq's head of property and asset management – mixed use and commercial.

    At Allandale, Eppendorf joins well-known brands such as Reckitt Benckiser, Trans Africa, Centrafin, Eazi Access, and Allergan.

    Read more: Cipla, Dis-Chem, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Attacq Limited, Waterfall City
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Sheraan Amod, founder and chief executive officer of RecoMed.
    Japanese pharma Eisai invests in RecoMed
    6 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    2 world’s best wins for Waterfall City
    26 Feb 2024
    Social media: the catalyst behind the surge in Black Friday craze
    Yashtech ConsultingSocial media: the catalyst behind the surge in Black Friday craze
    Dis-Chem to pledge R12m following the Springbok Rugby World Cup victory
    Dis-Chem to pledge R12m following the Springbok Rugby World Cup victory
    7 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Dis-Chem launches health podcast
    2 Nov 2023
    How South Africans rate their loyalty programmes
    KantarHow South Africans rate their loyalty programmes
    Enforcement Notice issued to Dis-Chem due to contravention of PoPIA
    Enforcement Notice issued to Dis-Chem due to contravention of PoPIA
    4 Sep 2023
    Source: Attacq.
    Attacq launches three new warehouses and offices in Waterfall City
    22 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz