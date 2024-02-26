2 world’s best wins for Waterfall City

At the prestigious annual International Property Awards ceremony held at the iconic Savoy Hotel in London on Thursday, 22 February, Waterfall Management Company (which recently rebranded to Waterfall City Management Company) walked away with the coveted Best International Mixed-use Architecture 2023-2024 award for Waterfall City.

Source: Supplied.

It also won the Best International Developer Website for www.waterfallcity.co.za.

These international accolades were preceded by three Best in Africa 2023-2024 awards, including: Best Mixed-use Architecture, Best Development Marketing and Best Developer Website, with the latter two accredited to both Waterfall City Management Company and Attacq, the strategic development partner of Waterfall City.

Entries were judged based on criteria ranging from design layout and quality, architecture, services and security, to innovation, originality, marketing and commitment to sustainability.

Over and above these achievements, Balwin Properties were crowned the Best Leisure Development in Africa for the Munyaka Lifestyle Estate located in Waterfall City.

The International Property Awards, now in its 32nd year, celebrates the very best projects and professionals in the industry across 45 residential and commercial categories.

Awards are split into four sectors namely, Architecture, Development, Interior Design and Real Estate, across nine regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and the USA.

2,000 plus entries recorded

Over the past year, a panel of over 90 independent expert judges studied and assessed more than 2,000 entries from 126 countries to finally arrive at the winners.

Willie Vos, chief executive officer of Waterfall City Management Company, said; “Receiving international recognition across various segments of these awards, such as architecture and marketing, continues to reinforce the excellent work that numerous teams involved in Waterfall City are delivering.

"There is so much passion and innovation that goes into every detail that makes up Waterfall City. From the state-of-the-art design of our buildings to the user-friendly interface of our website, it’s about achieving excellence in all we do.

"And we look forward to continuing to create a place where people love to be – a smart city so admired, safe and sustainable that there is no better place to live, work, play and prosper. We are super proud of these awards and congratulate all our teams and partners involved on these achievements.”