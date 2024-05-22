Medipost unveils WhatsApp chats for free medication deliveries

South Africa’s original national courier pharmacy is making it even easier for people with chronic conditions to comply with their treatment plans by introducing confidential WhatsApp chats for free medication deliveries anywhere in South Africa.

Source: Supplied. Victor Ramathesele, group chief executive officer of Medipost Holdings.

“As a trained medical doctor, I cannot emphasise enough how important it is not to interrupt the supply and compliance of your chronic medication because even a few days can have lasting consequences for your health and treatment plan,” says Victor Ramathesele, group chief executive officer of Medipost Holdings.

“This principle is as applicable to psychiatric medication as it is for diabetes and HIV management, and patients should never stop taking these medications without consulting their treating healthcare practitioner.”

The addition of Medipost Pharmacy’s WhatsApp for business account aims to further enhance the convenience of pharmacy deliveries for new and existing patients

“Particularly for working or elderly people living with chronic conditions, it can be difficult to find time each month to visit a pharmacy to collect medications in person. The accessibility of the pharmacy service can therefore profoundly impact treatment adherence,” Dr Ramathesele says.

“Chronic medication works best when people are able to take their medicine as prescribed without disruption. As WhatsApp is widely used in South Africa and consumes minimal data, this provides an ideal platform to get closer to the patients we serve in all provinces.”

Simply send a WhatsApp message to 012 426 4655 to contact Medipost Pharmacy. From there, you can register as a patient. This enables you to place requests for your medication to be dispensed, arrange for free courier delivery and route your delivery to an alternative address if needed.

Efficient, affordable care

Medipost Pharmacy can communicate with patients in all official languages and keeps the costs of chronic medicines low due to the large scale of its operations and the fact that the group of companies complement one another in a secure value chain.

The group’s in-house supply and distribution service, Kawari Wholesalers, obtains medicines directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers. The group’s logistics company, MediLogistics, transports the medicines to Medipost Pharmacy in accordance with the principles of Good Pharmacy Practice.

Once the medicines have been dispensed, MediLogistics delivers the patient-ready parcels directly to patients or medicine collection points, including doctors’ practices, completing the continuum of care.

“A growing number of South Africans rely on medications as a lifeline, and no matter where you live in South Africa, our courier pharmacy is ready to take the hassle out of your monthly medicine needs,” Ramathesele concludes.