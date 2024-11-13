A new low-cost medical scheme is here from Discovery Health

Discovery Health Medical Scheme plans to introduce Active Smart, a new and affordable medical plan designed to meet the needs of new entrants and young professionals.

Set to launch on 1 January 2025, it awaits approval from the Council for Medical Schemes.

Discovery Health’s new Active Smart plan caters specifically to young professionals seeking affordable, relevant healthcare coverage. Priced at R1,350 per principal member monthly, Active Smart offers the lowest entry point in the open medical scheme industry, making it an accessible option for new entrants.

"This monthly contribution enables Discovery Health Medical Scheme to expand access to medical scheme cover for new entrants and young professionals who may have otherwise foregone medical scheme cover due to cost constraints," Dr. Ron Whelan, chief executive officer of Discovery Health said.

Discovery’s Active Smart plan includes comprehensive hospital coverage with emergency access to private hospitals and planned admissions in the Dynamic Smart Hospital Network (with a deductible per admission). It offers unlimited GP consultations, dental and eye check-ups, and over-the-counter medication.

Members also benefit from a Personal Health Fund of up to R1,000 for additional expenses and digital access to healthcare resources.

Discovery Health research estimates that 109,000 uncovered young professionals would take up medical scheme cover if there were an affordable option and where contributions amount to roughly 5% of their income.

Discovery's Active Smart plan targets five key priorities for young professionals: preventive care (including check-ups, screenings, and flu vaccinations), mental health support (access to therapy and online CBT), emergency coverage in private hospitals, affordable dental and eye care, and access to over-the-counter medicines.

These benefits align with rising health concerns among young adults, such as hypertension and mental health.