Medshield extends partnership with top Joburg half marathon

Leading medical aid provider Medshield has announced the renewal of its partnership with Pirates 21K, a race that has become an actual test of endurance, resilience and community spirit.

Medshield has a long-standing connection with the Pirates 21K. It has been the official sponsor of the top race since 2018 and has remained so for the last seven years. The partnership has elevated the popularity of the race and entries keep growing remarkably year-on-year. The Pirates 21K takes place on Sunday, 16 February 2025, promising an unforgettable experience for runners and supporters alike.

"This long-standing partnership reflects Medshield's unwavering commitment to health, wellness, and active lifestyles. We want to inspire South Africans to live healthily, challenge themselves, and celebrate fitness," said Kevin Aron, Medshield's principal officer.

Known as Joburg's Toughest Half, nearly 4000 athletes are expected to take the traditional route over the picturesque Northcliff Hill, making it one of the most scenic half marathons in South Africa. The race promises a spectacular and memorable experience for both supporters and runners.

Leading up to race day, runners and visitors to the Pirates Club can take advantage of free Medshield health checks with the Abby Health Machines available on registration days. These quick and easy health screenings will help participants check key health indicators before they take on the challenge.

This year's Pirates 21K will showcase some of South Africa's most elite long-distance runners, including Gerda Steyn - three-time Comrades Marathon champion; record-holder Irvette Van Zyl - Two Oceans Marathon winner; distance-running powerhouse Bongumusa Mthembu - three-time Comrades Marathon champion and proud Medshield Ambassador; Onalenna Khonkhobe, last year's Pirates 21K champion and a Two Oceans Marathon winner; and Emma Pallant - a previous Pirates 21K champion and world-class endurance athlete.

Adding to the excitement, renowned South African musician J'Something will be at the Pirates 21K starting line, bringing his signature charisma and energy to the day's festivities.

In further support of the race, Medshield will host a fun and interactive challenge at the highest point of the race. This challenge is designed to test strength and celebrate fitness, catering to fitness lovers of all levels.

"It has never been more important to prioritise health. Through our continued partnership with the Pirates 21K, we celebrate the dedication and achievement of the athletes who inspire so many to live fuller lives and be healthier," said Aron.

Whether you're running, cheering, or tuning in, be part of this exciting celebration of fitness, community, and Medshield's commitment to empowering active lifestyles! Visit www.medshieldmovement.co.za for expert tips, fitness advice, and more ways to stay active!



