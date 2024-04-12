Parkdene Boulevard redevelopment bolsters growth of Boksburg node

Construction has commenced on the redevelopment of Parkdene Boulevard, a retail centre in the burgeoning suburb of Parkdene in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. It is set to open in October 2024. The 32,000sqm centre is being upgraded by Abland Property Developers and Retail Africa, which are both known for their innovative development approach, and is a collaboration with partners Nedbank CIB and the Ellerine Group.

With a striking new design and a refreshed retail offering, Parkdene Boulevard will be a landmark centre in this part of the East Rand. The centre has long served Parkdene and the surrounding suburbs, being well located on a major thoroughfare, but had become tired and dated. At the same time, the suburb itself has undergone a period of redevelopment and expansion, with the construction of multiple high-density residential developments giving rise to increased demand for quality retail in the area.

Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers, explains: “We are excited about the potential for Parkdene Boulevard to meet this need and provide an elevated shopping experience within an established yet growing node.”

The redevelopment involves expanding the centre from 11,000sqm to approximately 32,000sqm and upgrading, expanding and modernising a long-standing Checkers Hyper located on the site.

Checkers and other existing tenants, including Checkers Liquor and Spec Savers, will continue to trade throughout the construction period, with great care being taken to minimise any disruption.

The development team is also excited to introduce additional tenants such as Crazy Plastics, Dis-Chem and Edgars, as well as various food options. It will also offer two new drive-throughs, with Burger King and KFC joining the existing McDonald’s Drive-Thru, all conveniently positioned for both local residents and the many commuters in the area.

“The time is ideal for this redevelopment project, which will revitalise an established retail centre on a highly accessible and well-located site,” says Richard O’Sullivan, executive director of Retail Africa. Having grown up in Boksburg and having a passion for his hometown and community, he has witnessed the changing fortunes of the area over decades.

The redevelopment project will introduce complementary retail offerings, services and restaurants, as well as landscaped green areas, to elevate the overall shopping and customer experience.

Construction is well on track for the new Parkdene Boulevard’s completion in October 2024.