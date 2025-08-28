Groot Phesantekraal View opening brings excitement to Cape Town’s northern suburbs

The much-anticipated Groot Phesantekraal View in Durbanville officially opened its doors, bringing an exciting new shopping and lifestyle destination to the area.

Spanning 30,000sqm and developed by Abland Property Developers in collaboration with Sasol Pension Fund, Groot Phesantekraal View promises to become a cornerstone of convenience, offering a diverse range of retail, dining and entertainment options for the rapidly growing community of Durbanville and beyond.

The modern convenience shopping centre is located just northeast of Durbanville on the corner of Okavango Road and the R312, Klipheuwel Road. It functions as a vital part of the dynamic Groot Phesantekraal precinct, which combines the charm of the area’s historical farming roots with new modern developments that cater to the region’s evolving needs.

Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers, shared his excitement about the shopping centre opening, saying: “We’re incredibly proud to deliver this groundbreaking project. Groot Phesantekraal View offers a blend of convenience, leisure and quality retail in a unique setting. It’s a major investment in the area and a catalyst for growth. This new shopping centre will enhance the lifestyle in this community, and we look forward to seeing it become a vibrant hub for locals and visitors alike.”

The centre features a range of popular retailers as prominent tenants, including Woolworths, Checkers, SuperSpar, Dis-Chem, Clicks, Mr Price, Ackermans and Pick n Pay Clothing. In addition to its impressive retail offering, Groot Phesantekraal View also hosts a variety of restaurants and entertainment offerings such as KFC, McDonald’s and Wimpy. One of the unique features of Groot Phesantekraal View is the inclusion of a state-of-the-art 200-metre underground shooting range by Dave Sheer Guns, making it the first and only mall in the area to offer this premium sporting experience alongside its lifestyle shopping options.

The development of Groot Phesantekraal View is set to have a significant impact on the local economy. As the first shopping centre of its kind in the area, it has already created numerous job opportunities, both during the construction and operational phase for years to come.

The shopping centre is strategically positioned to serve the surrounding residential developments, which are seeing increasing demand as the semigration trend continues, and people are drawn to the area’s scenic beauty, excellent amenities and proximity to Cape Town.

Durbanville, known for its wine estates and family-friendly environment, is rapidly becoming one of the most desirable places to live in Cape Town’s northern suburbs. The Groot Phesantekraal precinct itself is already home to the award-winning Curro Durbanville High School and a Stadio tertiary education campus is in the pipeline to open in 2026, further enhancing the appeal of the area.

“With the precinct’s mix of residential, commercial and leisure offerings, Groot Phesantekraal View is poised to become a central part of the community, creating a dynamic destination that brings people together,” added Silverman. “Whether you’re shopping, dining or simply enjoying the beautiful surroundings, there’s something for everyone at this shopping centre.”

While the new retail experience is tailored first-and-foremost for locals, Groot Phesantekraal View benefits from its close proximity to the Cape Winelands Airport, which is undergoing a major R7bn expansion. This will further improve access to the region and bring new opportunities for business and tourism.

As a working farm, Groot Phesantekraal also offers a charming and unique blend of heritage and modernity, with its award-winning wines, picturesque tasting room and restaurant housed in a beautifully restored stable. Visitors can explore the vineyards, enjoy a meal and take in the breathtaking views of the Boland mountains, making the centre not just a shopping destination but a scenic retreat for both locals and tourists alike.

“As lifestyle-led migration fuels Cape Town’s growth, radiating out from Durbanville, Groot Phesantekraal View is open and ready to meet the lifestyle needs – shopping, dining and socialising – of this wonderful and growing community,” says Silverman.

For more information about Groot Phesantekraal View, visit www.grootphesantekraalview.co.za. Follow the centre on Instagram and Facebook @grootphesantekraalview.



