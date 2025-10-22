New Jumbo Mall brings modern retail and community focus to eMalahleni

A major new retail development is set to transform the heart of eMalahleni with the construction of Jumbo Mall, a contemporary, community-focused shopping destination developed by New Africa Developments (NAD) in partnership with Investec. Scheduled to open in March 2026, the 37,000m² mall represents one of the most significant commercial investments in the Blesboklaagte area to date, introducing a modern retail experience to a region historically underserved by large-scale facilities.

Charl Scott, property executive at NAD Japie van Niekerk, CEO of NAD. Robin Houghton, managing director at NAD.

A visionary development by New Africa Developments

NAD, is a specialist retail developer with a strong track record of delivering high-quality, community-focused shopping centres across South Africa. Jumbo Mall builds on NAD's commitment to transforming underutilised urban spaces into accessible, sustainable and commercially successful community assets.

"Jumbo Mall has been conceived not just as a shopping destination, but as a shared community space that brings people together," says Japie van Niekerk, CEO of NAD . "Every design decision—from the architectural language to the tenant mix - was made with the goal of creating an inclusive, uplifting environment that reflects the energy of eMalahleni."

Investec has provided the development finance for Jumbo Mall, marking a milestone collaboration between the financial institution and NAD. The two organisations have worked together previously on building acquisitions, but this project signals Investec’s expansion into flexible, tailor-made development funding.

Investecs’ partnership with NAD demonstrates their commitment to providing innovative funding solutions that support well-conceived, commercially sound developments. Jumbo Mall aligns with their strategy to back projects that combine long-term financial viability with meaningful local impact.

As the primary funder, Investec plays an active role in overseeing expenditure and ensuring the project remains within its approved budget, helping to maintain the highest standards of delivery across the board.

Interior architect’s render of Jumbo Mall

Transforming a gateway site with deep local roots

Located on the R544, just off the N4 highway, the development occupies a 120,000m² site that once served as a buffer between eMalahleni’s residential and industrial zones. Its redevelopment represents a bold reimagining of the urban landscape, turning previously underutilised land into a dynamic retail and social hub.

With direct access from major routes including the R544, Elizabeth Avenue and Main Street, Jumbo Mall will offer both motorised and pedestrian entrances, ensuring convenience for shoppers arriving from surrounding neighbourhoods such as Klarinet, Lynnville, Ackerville and Pine Ridge. More than 1,500 free, on-grade and secure parking bays, as well as dedicated taxi facilities will further strengthen its regional accessibility.

Designing a next-generation retail experience

Architecturally, Jumbo Mall embodies a blend of contemporary elegance and local character. Designed by Frans Farmer Architects, the mall’s aesthetic is guided by a careful interplay of texture, structure and light, creating a sensory experience that evolves throughout the day.

An E-shaped layout promotes natural movement through four striking entrances defined by elevated rooflines and layered façades. Inside, a combination of rhythmic brickwork, textured ceilings and integrated lighting creates an atmosphere of vibrancy and warmth.

A key feature is the 140m² LED screen on the main façade - one of the largest of its kind in the country - complemented by a high-definition internal entertainment zone within the food court.

Driving economic growth and opportunity

Beyond its architectural ambition, the project serves as a powerful catalyst for economic development. During construction, the mall will generate more than 2,500 job opportunities, with a significant portion of the workforce drawn directly from the surrounding community. Once operational, Jumbo Mall will support around 800 permanent jobs across retail, security, maintenance, cleaning, logistics, and management positions.

Many local subcontractors and suppliers have also contributed to the build, ensuring that majority of the project’s economic benefit remains within the region. For local residents and business owners, the mall’s opening promises to inject renewed commercial vitality into eMalahleni, attracting new investment and activity.

Aerial view of construction progress at Jumbo Mall

Sustainability and resilience at its core

Jumbo Mall’s design integrates advanced green technologies and sustainability principles throughout. A large solar PV installation, supported by backup generators and potential battery storage, will dramatically reduce reliance on grid power and allow the mall to operate at full capacity during power outages.

Further environmental initiatives include LED lighting, energy-efficient air-conditioning, and Propelair toilets that reduce water usage by up to 70%. A state-of-the-art building management system (BMS) will monitor energy performance in real time, ensuring the mall operates at peak efficiency.

A community cornerstone for the future

Strategically located just 500 metres from the CBD, Jumbo Mall aims to attract a broad customer base. Its retail offering has been curated to provide a relevant and engaging experience. Over 100 stores will open at launch, including anchor tenants Boxer, Shoprite, Dis-Chem and Clicks. Shoppers can expect a wide range of fashion, footwear, homeware and everyday essentials from trusted brands such as Roots Butchery, OBC, Mr Price, Foschini, Jet, Ackermans, Webbers and PEP.

The food court will feature popular eateries such as, KFC, Hungry Lion, Roman’s Pizza, Chicken Licken, Debonairs, Real Fish & Chips and Roots Grillhouse. With live entertainment broadcasts, free uncapped WiFi and safe, well-lit spaces that remain fully operational during load-shedding, the food court is designed as a reliable, connected hub. Whether for students, scholars, families, shoppers or remote workers, it offers a welcoming environment to gather, study or work without disruption.

Banking and financial services will be offered by FNB, Capitec and Old Mutual. Other exciting additions include tenants such as Telkom, Pep Cell and Cash Crusaders, Shoprite Liquor, Boxer Liquor, Gogo, Sterns, American Swiss, Ackermans Connect, Tomtoc, Specsavers, Torga Optical, Classic Touch, Cake Zone, Senza, Gadget Shop, Repair Desk, KEB, Galaxy Bingo, Sedglo, Mr Price Cell, Cash Easylend and Shield Finance ensure daily convenience for shoppers

.

In a city where travel congestion and infrastructure challenges often limits accessibility, the new mall will offer a modern, convenient alternative that brings retail, leisure and community interaction together under one roof.

“Jumbo Mall has been designed to serve the community in the fullest sense, as both a retail and social destination,” says Charl Scott, property executive at NAD . “We wanted to create a place where people can shop, connect and feel a real sense of pride in their city’s growth.”

Robin Houghton, managing director at NAD adds , “Developments like Jumbo Mall extend far beyond bricks and mortar, they strengthen local economies, create opportunity and foster community pride. We’re proud to be part of a project that will serve eMalahleni for generations to come.”

Shaping a lasting legacy

Jumbo Mall is more than a shopping destination, it represents a long-term investment in people and place. By reimagining an underutilised site into a sustainable, high-quality community asset, NAD with the support of Investec is helping to redefine the city’s commercial landscape while setting a new benchmark for regional retail development in South Africa.

van Niekerk concludes "Jumbo Mall shows how development can be meaningful. Our goal is not just bricks and mortar but building places that uplift, anchor and inspire communities."



