Budget Facility for Infrastructure issues call for proposals

The National Treasury has issued a call for proposals for consideration by the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI).

The BFI is a reform established in 2016 to support the execution of priority infrastructure projects and programmes through a more rigorous planning, appraisal, and selection process.

“The primary purpose of this BFI Special Window is to close funding gaps and provide viability gap funding for projects and programmes that will leverage private-sector financing and technical assistance,” National Treasury said last week.

This call for proposals was announced by the Minister of Finance during the 2024 Budget Speech.

“The National Treasury intends to utilise this BFI Window to develop a pipeline of projects and programmes to test alternative financing and funding models. Public institutions are being invited to submit proposals in respect of projects and programmes that will form part of this pipeline.

“Public institutions that qualify to submit proposals include those in the national, provincial and municipal spheres of government as well as public entities.

"The call for proposals is open to projects and programmes that are undertaken under alternative financing and delivery mechanisms and private-sector participation frameworks such as Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and concessions,” National Treasury said.

To be eligible, proposals should closely follow the BFI Guideline for this window, which can be accessed here.