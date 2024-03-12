Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Africa Global LogisticsSAFREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Railway News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ramaphosa to open new KZN rail terminal and Tetra Pak plant

    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially open the Newlyn PX Terminal and the Tetra Pak Manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 4 April 2024, as part of South Africa’s investment drive.
    Source: Government ZA -
    Source: Government ZA - Flickr

    These entities made pledges through the South African Investment Conference, an initiative led by President Ramaphosa with the ambitious goal of attracting R1.2tn in investments over five years.

    "The multi-modal rail terminal in Bayhead next to the port of Durban pledged R2bn for the development of the largest multi-modal rail terminal in Africa and has completed the last phase of the development exceeding the initial pledge by R2.6bn.

    "The entity has over the last 26 years demonstrated its commitment as well as significant financial, technical and human resource development in developing transformational logistics infrastructure along the country’s major trade corridors," the Presidency said in a statement.

    Furthermore, the terminal is considered a leading development for logistics.

    "The terminal has also been recognised as [a] flagship development expanding the logistics capacity of the country as well as enhancing global competitiveness as part of the critical NATCOR trade corridor linking Johannesburg to the port of Durban.

    "The development will further facilitate an integrated ecosystem yielding benefits to freight owners, Transnet and logistics service providers. This will also accelerate the government’s objective of migrating cargo from road to rail," the statement read.

    The Presidency highlighted that in 2022, the Tetra Pak Group invested more than R500m in the manufacturing plant in KwaZulu-Natal. Tetra Pak is the world’s leading food processing and packaging company with a presence in more than 155 countries.

    "Post the investment, the manufacturing plant is now the only state-of-the-art facility in Africa producing carton aseptic packaging for the domestic market and African export; meeting standards of sustainability; supporting a circular economy and propelling industrial growth.

    "These investments will form a critical industrial base for South Africa’s recent commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), for export opportunities, the statement concluded.

    Read more: logistics, rail, logistics and transport
    NextOptions

    Related

    Black female-led Colossal Africa partners with Aviapartner to transform ground handling in Africa
    Black female-led Colossal Africa partners with Aviapartner to transform ground handling in Africa
    28 Mar 2024
    The Courier Guy empowers female driver with year-long contract in Johannesburg
    The Courier Guy empowers female driver with year-long contract in Johannesburg
    27 Mar 2024
    Unitrans elevates African supply chains with launch of Centre of Excellence
    Unitrans elevates African supply chains with launch of Centre of Excellence
    22 Mar 2024
    New aviation insurance offering takes flight in SA
    New aviation insurance offering takes flight in SA
    20 Mar 2024
    Sanral invests R2bn in Eastern Cape road maintenance
    Sanral invests R2bn in Eastern Cape road maintenance
    19 Mar 2024
    TNPA opens 100 leasing opportunities across its 7 ports
    TNPA opens 100 leasing opportunities across its 7 ports
    18 Mar 2024
    Last call for entries: Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2024
    Last call for entries: Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    DP World's global freight network grows with 18 new offices in sub-Saharan Africa
    DP World's global freight network grows with 18 new offices in sub-Saharan Africa
    12 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz