Transnet appoints Lekau Letsoalo as Group COO

Effective July 2024, Transnet has named Lekau 'Solly' Letsoalo as its new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO). Letsoalo brings extensive experience in the logistics sector to the role.

Letsoalo is a former COO of Transnet Port Terminals and has spent at least 14 years in the private sector as managing director at Aveng Manufacturing and, more recently, as COO of Cargo Carriers.

Transnet Group chief executive, Michelle Phillips says: "It is great to welcome Letsoalo back to Transnet and to be able to draw on his global knowledge of the logistics industry at such an important time in our organisation’s history."

The state utility added that Letsoalo’s global experience also stands him in good stead.

"Mr Letsoalo has extensive knowledge of Transnet’s business operations. While at TPT, he achieved significant milestones such as expanding the Pier 2 Container Terminal, constructing the Pier 1 terminal, building the Ngqura Container Terminal, and modernising the Cape Town Container Terminal.

"His global exposure, including learning experiences in the USA, UK, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan, have further enriched his leadership capabilities," Transnet said.