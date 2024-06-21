Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Transnet appoints Lekau Letsoalo as Group COO

    21 Jun 2024
    21 Jun 2024
    Effective July 2024, Transnet has named Lekau 'Solly' Letsoalo as its new Group Chief Operating Officer (COO). Letsoalo brings extensive experience in the logistics sector to the role.

    Letsoalo is a former COO of Transnet Port Terminals and has spent at least 14 years in the private sector as managing director at Aveng Manufacturing and, more recently, as COO of Cargo Carriers.

    Transnet Group chief executive, Michelle Phillips says: "It is great to welcome Letsoalo back to Transnet and to be able to draw on his global knowledge of the logistics industry at such an important time in our organisation’s history."

    The state utility added that Letsoalo’s global experience also stands him in good stead.

    "Mr Letsoalo has extensive knowledge of Transnet’s business operations. While at TPT, he achieved significant milestones such as expanding the Pier 2 Container Terminal, constructing the Pier 1 terminal, building the Ngqura Container Terminal, and modernising the Cape Town Container Terminal.

    "His global exposure, including learning experiences in the USA, UK, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan, have further enriched his leadership capabilities," Transnet said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz