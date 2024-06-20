Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    Prince Mashele Returns and Gives us Insights into the New Government Structure!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Can artificial intelligence revolutionise the logistics sector?

    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    Artificial Intelligence is a somewhat controversial topic. Some adore it, others hate it and some fear it. However, like it or not, it’s coming to the fore in the logistics industry – where the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is replacing manual processes and optimising, automating, and revolutionising every facet of the supply chain. But is South Africa ready for these technological innovations?
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    While AIoT isn’t without its disadvantages – many processes will lose their human element and become completely autonomous, which could lead to job losses – it has numerous advantages when it comes to improving productivity, optimising resources, and reducing expenses.

    Enhanced operational efficiency with AIoT

    As Ryan Gaines, CEO of City Logistics (a leading privately-owned logistics company in South Africa), explains, AIoT makes intelligent processing possible. “AIoT systems are not only connected, they’re also smart enough to make decisions and predictions. This results in significantly enhanced operational efficiency within logistics,” he explains.

    For instance, AloT can provide predictive analytics for maintenance, meaning it will forecast when a vehicle might require maintenance before it breaks down. AIoT can also power autonomous delivery vehicles and drones, and enable them to select their most efficient routes.

    Furthermore, AIoT can be used in automated warehouses where AI-driven robots handle tasks such as picking, packing, sorting, and storing goods. “Using data collected from Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the supply chain, it can also predict future demands more accurately,” comments Gaines

    Overall, AIoT has the potential to transform many operations in logistics. “The establishment of City Tech, our associate company specialising in technology development, is constantly looking for ways and means to implement new technology innovations with AI being the latest technology development ” comments Gaines.

    AIoT implementation challenges

    In a South African context, while many companies incorporate the Internet of Things (IoT) into processing and systems, in order for AIoT systems to operate efficiently, data quality and availability are paramount.

    The efficacy of AI systems inherently hinges upon the quality of the input data they receive. These systems depend on precise, comprehensive, and current information to render accurate forecasts and decisions. Flawed input data could compromise the AI system’s outputs, leading to misdirected deliveries, improper resource allocation, or faulty customer communications.

    Considering these AIoT technologies are a relatively new innovation, another significant hurdle for AIoT implementation involves the considerable initial investment necessary to procure requisite technology and provide adequate staff training.

    The race is on to master the application of this technology within the operational landscape of South Africa - the benefits are simply too big to ignore.

    Read more: logistics industry, South Africa logistics
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Addressing SA port congestion, efficiency: An analytical look at the World Bank&#x2019;s CPPI Report
    Addressing SA port congestion, efficiency: An analytical look at the World Bank’s CPPI Report
     23 hours
    Building resilience: Mitigating geopolitical tensions in supply chains
    Building resilience: Mitigating geopolitical tensions in supply chains
    14 Jun 2024
    DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations
    DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations
    11 Jun 2024
    Morocco's Tanger Med port poised to break container capacity
    Morocco's Tanger Med port poised to break container capacity
     10 Jun 2024
    How systematic processes drive profitability for road freight SMEs
    How systematic processes drive profitability for road freight SMEs
    4 Jun 2024
    Integrated transport: Why it matters and how it can be achieved
    Integrated transport: Why it matters and how it can be achieved
     4 Jun 2024
    New Multimodal Inland Port Association launch marks new era for SA logistics
    New Multimodal Inland Port Association launch marks new era for SA logistics
    30 May 2024
    Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs
    Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs
    23 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz