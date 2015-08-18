National Share Load Removals providing cost effective relocations when moving between provinces

Share Load Furniture Removals offers a professional removal service but at affordable furniture removal rates. It is an excellent way for our clients to move their homes across provinces in South Africa.

Cape Removals have established a national framework and infrastructure to provide the best possible service at the best possible removal price. We have scheduled share load removal trucks running every week between the following routes:

We also offer unscheduled share load removals service between the above cities and provinces, but our unscheduled trucks will use alternate routes to also include other cities and provinces like:

How does share load furniture removals work?

Cape Furniture Removals boasts a national infrastructure in South Africa with furniture movers that have the capacity to carry multiple households and personal items. By pooling our resources, we provide efficiency and a cheaper furniture removal price for all our customers. Our weekly furniture removals service ensures that each truck, capable of accommodating roughly three large four-bedroom homes, is utilised efficiently. 90% of our customers have loads half or smaller than a bedroom flat. This service is especially useful and cost effective for our clients wanting to move smaller loads or even one furniture item between provinces.

Bringing Removal Cost’s down when moving to a new city or province

By opting for our share loads removals, customers benefit from dividing the cost of the truck space among multiple clients that are already en-route to their desired destination within South Africa.

Although Share Load Removals offer cost effective transport of your furniture, Cape Removals still provide the same professional attention and supporting services to ensure your furniture and personal goods arrive safely in your new home.

Our affordable removal services include supporting services like:

Storage – Cape Town, Midrand, and Durban

Protective wrapping,

Packing

Insurance – Goods in Transit is included, and All Risks Insurance is optional

We aim to provide a refreshing removal experience at great prices.

Huge Savings on Removal Costs for Long Distance Moving, We have two trucks traveling between each province every week. One is scheduled and the other is unscheduled serving many off-route routes. Each shared load is carefully packed, secured, protected, and managed on the truck to ensure all your goods arrive safely. Our full spectrum of services and packaging options are available so that all your goods are protected, secured + managed using our blankets, packaging, and packing options. A full inventory is written up upon collection.



Typical moves that qualify for our shared load removals from JHB to Cape Town would be:

One furniture item

Small loads – One to 10 Items

Bachelor and One bedroom flats

2-3 bedroom flats, townhouses , duplexes and houses

Large homes – 4 to 7 bedroom homes

Offices removals – Contact your dedicated consultant for Office Removals near you for more information.

Popular Cape Removals city destinations for our long distance removals trucks supported with shuttle services for complexes and restricted accessibility:

