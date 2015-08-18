National Share Load Removals providing cost effective relocations when moving between provinces

Cape Removals have established a national framework and infrastructure to provide the best possible service at the best possible removal price. We have scheduled share load removal trucks running every week between the following routes:
We also offer unscheduled share load removals service between the above cities and provinces, but our unscheduled trucks will use alternate routes to also include other cities and provinces like:
Cape Furniture Removals boasts a national infrastructure in South Africa with furniture movers that have the capacity to carry multiple households and personal items. By pooling our resources, we provide efficiency and a cheaper furniture removal price for all our customers. Our weekly furniture removals service ensures that each truck, capable of accommodating roughly three large four-bedroom homes, is utilised efficiently. 90% of our customers have loads half or smaller than a bedroom flat. This service is especially useful and cost effective for our clients wanting to move smaller loads or even one furniture item between provinces.
By opting for our share loads removals, customers benefit from dividing the cost of the truck space among multiple clients that are already en-route to their desired destination within South Africa.
Although Share Load Removals offer cost effective transport of your furniture, Cape Removals still provide the same professional attention and supporting services to ensure your furniture and personal goods arrive safely in your new home.
Our affordable removal services include supporting services like:
We aim to provide a refreshing removal experience at great prices.
