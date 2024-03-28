Black female-led Colossal Africa partners with Aviapartner to transform ground handling in Africa

Colossal Africa and Aviapartner have partnered to become Colossal Aviapartner, a trailblazing organisation poised to revolutionise ground handling throughout the continent. With the goal of reinventing aviation service excellence in Africa, the partnership brings together Colossal’s expertise across southern Africa, majority owned and led by black women, with Aviapartner's renowned aviation services experience across Europe.

New standards

The joint venture promises unparalleled services to an expansive clientele, including global airlines such as South African Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, British Airways and more. This is evidenced in the considerable investment already made towards ground service equipment (GSE) that will see swift and efficient servicing of clients across the aviation sector.

Cingashe Motale, a shareholder of Colossal Aviapartner, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the venture's potential to reshape the African aviation landscape. "This partnership is a commitment to our shared vision of pioneering solutions and delivering world-class services. We are excited to embark on this journey with Aviapartner," she remarked.

Mbongeni Manqele, CEO of Colossal Aviapartner, expressed the venture's commitment to elevating aviation services in Africa. "Our partnership with Aviapartner signals our unwavering dedication to setting new industry benchmarks. Together, we will drive innovation and growth in our sector," he stated.

A milestone

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the African aviation industry, reflecting Colossal Aviapartner's commitment to shaping the future of ground handling services in Africa and setting new standards for global aviation.

Richard Prince, CEO of Aviapartner, echoed Motale’s sentiments, highlighting the immense potential of this partnership to transform the aviation landscape in Africa. "This venture is a testament to our dedication to delivering world-class services and investing in growth markets. We are excited to embark on this journey with Colossal and look forward to a prosperous future," he said.

Investment, brand building

Colossal Aviapartner's emergence signifies a new dawn for the African aviation industry, underlining the shared vision of both companies to pioneer solutions, invest in scale, new markets, operational efficiencies, and set new standards of operational excellence.

The Colossal Aviapartner brand will soon be seen across airports around the country, as the partnership takes shape. As the aviation sector continues to evolve, the collaboration aims to redefine the future of ground-handling services in Africa, setting a new precedent for the global aviation industry.