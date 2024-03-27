The Courier Guy empowers female driver with year-long contract in Johannesburg

Nomathemba Selesho has been awarded a one-year contract to provide first and last-mile services in and around Johannesburg, as part of a new collaboration between The Courier Guy, Hollards Commercial Transport AcademyCTA + Mercedes Benz commercial transport division.

Source: Supplied

Joining The Courier Guy’s Johannesburg truck fleet, Selesho will be delivering packages to customers in a brand-new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van clad, in The Courier Guy’s colours.

“Nomathemba has spent time at our operation already to understand our business in-depth, as well as the technologies that we use and how we engage with our customers,” says Craig Pitchers, chief operating officer at The Courier Guy.

Empowering women in commercial driving

Rooted in the CTA's initiatives to train and upskill women in driving trucks and other commercial vehicles, Selesho's opportunity underscores the importance of programmes aimed at empowering women in the logistics sector.

"The CTA is responsible for these ladies’ development through various programmes. And when the opportunity arose we started engaging with The Courier Guy and we’re grateful for this opportunity afforded to Nomathemba to develop her business," says Kas Govender, the executive director: HR and compliance at the CTA.

The CTA has been upskilling commercial drivers for the sector since 2015, having developed 563 commercial drivers to date - 431 of whom are women.

Candidates were invited to participate in the CTA’s Women Inspiring Women in Logistics Programme, and shortlisted from there. The Courier Guy chose the final candidate, Selesho, who now has the opportunity for long-term personal and professional growth working with one of South Africa's leading brands. “And as The Courier Guy expands, those opportunities will present themselves to her to expand her business,” says Pitchers.

Enterprise development and gender equality

“This initiative is in line with our Enterprise Development Programme and a significant step towards supporting entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality in business,” adds Robert Hoffmann, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

“With our partners, we have taken a significant step towards supporting the growth and success of female entrepreneurs and we look forward to seeing the impact of this initiative in the years to come. Female entrepreneurs and driving go way back considering that it was Bertha Benz who is well known for the first long-distance drive in the world in 1888.”

"I am looking forward to growth in the courier industry, a long-term relationship with The Courier Guy and growing my fleet with them. Winning the Mercedes-Benz van is indeed a dream come true for me. I have never won anything in my life and I feel very proud and excited," she says.

"I think what they’ve given me is an opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to all the stakeholders; I am so grateful and humbled," she says. "I’m hoping by the time the 12 months ends I’m going to have more vehicles and my business can extend from there."

The Courier Guy currently operates a fleet of 90 trucks around the country. This is split among four-tonne, eight-tonne and fourteen-tonne vehicles. Its depots operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week while linehaul services between major cities run Monday to Friday. While Selesho will be responsible for deliveries in and around Johannesburg, she joins with an opportunity to renew her contract after a year and to keep growing her business while driving the first Mercedes-Benz van in The Courier Guy fleet.

“We look forward to seeing how the next 12 months unfold and the success that Nomathemba will bring to herself as well as The Courier Guy. We wish her all the best,” Pitchers concludes.