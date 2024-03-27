Adcock Ingram Critical Care partners with Convatec to supply advanced medical products

Adcock Ingram Critical Care (AICC), a manufacturer and supplier of hospital- and critical-care products in Southern Africa, is expanding its reach in ostomy and advanced wound care.

Source: Adcock Ingram Critical Care (AICC).

In February, AICC and Convatec signed a sales-, marketing- and distribution agreement covering South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Convatec is a globally renowned medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for managing chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound- , ostomy-, continence-, and infusion care.

Colin Sheen, managing director at AICC says: “This strategic agreement will add an important new pillar to AICC’s business. As a key pharmaceutical company in Southern Africa, AICC takes its responsibility towards healthcare professionals and patients seriously.

"As part of our commitment and responsibility to healthcare providers and patients, this agreement between AICC and Convatec is aligned with our mission to provide quality products that improve the health and lives of people in the markets we serve.”

The agreement extends throughout South Africa and neighbouring countries, and includes the import and distribution of a range of finished products in advanced wound-, ostomy- and continence care.

Convatec solutions' economic benefits

Convatec’s solutions provide various clinical and economic benefits that include infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, and improved patient outcomes.

Sameer Singla, vice president, Asia, Middle-East, Africa (AMEA) at Convatec says: “Convatec is pleased to partner with AICC to extend the reach of our products and solutions for patients.

"Convatec is committed to supporting people living with challenging medical conditions, and to addressing the care gap between the support patients need and what healthcare professionals can provide.

"This underpins our ‘forever caring’ promise. We look forward to partnering with AICC to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”