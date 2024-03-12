Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

Prince Mashele sees the DA making some decisions in our Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    DP World's global freight network grows with 18 new offices in sub-Saharan Africa

    12 Mar 2024
    12 Mar 2024
    With its expanding portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa, DP World now operates 18 freight forwarding offices in the region and has plans to open 18 more by the end of 2024.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Globally, DP World has opened 100 freight forwarding offices and created 1,000 jobs across six continents, as it looks to capitalise on an industry that is projected to reach a global market size of over $215bn by 2029. These offices already employ 1,000 people, adding to DP World’s 108,000-strong team – helping move more than 10% of global trade each year.

    Beat Simon, group chief commercial officer of logistics at DP World, says: “Our expansion in freight forwarding complements our end-to-end supply chain solutions and capabilities. Our asset-appropriate approach is a step-change for the freight forwarding industry that puts customers in the driving seat with more visibility and control and gives them the confidence to trade in today’s global market.

    “As we continue to grow our freight forwarding footprint, we are building a network that will cover more than 90% of global trade. We are focused on densifying our network as we build a best-in-class, strong and resilient global capability.”

    A pivotal time for the trade and freight forwarding

    Across sub-Saharan Africa, businesses are choosing to build resilience into their supply chains in the face of growing challenges such as fragmented markets and infrastructure constraints. To support these businesses, DP World is helping clients to overcome customs and trade barriers.

    By expanding its freight forwarding offering with a focus on air and ocean freight, DP World will deploy its 'toolbox' of owned global assets made up of ports, terminals, warehouses, trucks, rail and shipping services to increase control and resilience, whilst also working with complementary partners across the supply chain to boost efficiency.

    The company also plans to open a further 100 offices globally, building on its end-to-end network of high-value port assets and specialist expertise across ports, trucking, air and ocean freight, customs and warehousing services that span over 430 business units in 86 countries.

    The growing service currently spans order and origin management, port handling and freight management for ocean and air, and at-destination services such as customs, drayage, logistics, last-mile delivery, deconsolidation and bonded warehousing services.

    Keith Domoney, head of freight forwarding for DP World in sub-Saharan Africa, says: "Our focused expansion will provide more value to our clients and customers – allowing them to access our network within sub-Saharan Africa with ease from wherever they need to trade. Our freight forwarding services will use our proprietary digital technology to simplify global trade for clients and offer local know-how through a specialised team of experts.

    "With our freight forwarding capability built on decades of trade expertise across the entire supply chain – we know how to move goods efficiently while ensuring resilience and client visibility from end to end."

    Read more: logistics, freight, freight forwarding, shipping, DP World, freight management, logistics and transport
    NextOptions

    Related

    Changing the rhythm of trucking: RFA conference to ignite road freight sector
    Changing the rhythm of trucking: RFA conference to ignite road freight sector
    7 Mar 2024
    R21.7bn allocated for airport infrastructure development
    R21.7bn allocated for airport infrastructure development
    6 Mar 2024
    African airlines see 19.4% growth in demand for air cargo
    African airlines see 19.4% growth in demand for air cargo
    6 Mar 2024
    R1bn investment to boost tugboat availability
    R1bn investment to boost tugboat availability
    5 Mar 2024
    Suez Canal head says Egypt studying further expansion of waterway
    Suez Canal head says Egypt studying further expansion of waterway
     5 Mar 2024
    Global trade map redrawn as growth slows and regional links deepen
    Global trade map redrawn as growth slows and regional links deepen
    4 Mar 2024
    How fleet managers can mitigate costs in the face of fuel price hikes
    How fleet managers can mitigate costs in the face of fuel price hikes
     1 Mar 2024
    Source: flok85 via
    SA's trucking industry commits to driver safety and wellness at upcoming symposium
    29 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz