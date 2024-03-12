DP World's global freight network grows with 18 new offices in sub-Saharan Africa

With its expanding portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa, DP World now operates 18 freight forwarding offices in the region and has plans to open 18 more by the end of 2024.

Source: Supplied

Globally, DP World has opened 100 freight forwarding offices and created 1,000 jobs across six continents, as it looks to capitalise on an industry that is projected to reach a global market size of over $215bn by 2029. These offices already employ 1,000 people, adding to DP World’s 108,000-strong team – helping move more than 10% of global trade each year.

Beat Simon, group chief commercial officer of logistics at DP World, says: “Our expansion in freight forwarding complements our end-to-end supply chain solutions and capabilities. Our asset-appropriate approach is a step-change for the freight forwarding industry that puts customers in the driving seat with more visibility and control and gives them the confidence to trade in today’s global market.

“As we continue to grow our freight forwarding footprint, we are building a network that will cover more than 90% of global trade. We are focused on densifying our network as we build a best-in-class, strong and resilient global capability.”

A pivotal time for the trade and freight forwarding

Across sub-Saharan Africa, businesses are choosing to build resilience into their supply chains in the face of growing challenges such as fragmented markets and infrastructure constraints. To support these businesses, DP World is helping clients to overcome customs and trade barriers.

By expanding its freight forwarding offering with a focus on air and ocean freight, DP World will deploy its 'toolbox' of owned global assets made up of ports, terminals, warehouses, trucks, rail and shipping services to increase control and resilience, whilst also working with complementary partners across the supply chain to boost efficiency.

The company also plans to open a further 100 offices globally, building on its end-to-end network of high-value port assets and specialist expertise across ports, trucking, air and ocean freight, customs and warehousing services that span over 430 business units in 86 countries.

The growing service currently spans order and origin management, port handling and freight management for ocean and air, and at-destination services such as customs, drayage, logistics, last-mile delivery, deconsolidation and bonded warehousing services.

Keith Domoney, head of freight forwarding for DP World in sub-Saharan Africa, says: "Our focused expansion will provide more value to our clients and customers – allowing them to access our network within sub-Saharan Africa with ease from wherever they need to trade. Our freight forwarding services will use our proprietary digital technology to simplify global trade for clients and offer local know-how through a specialised team of experts.

"With our freight forwarding capability built on decades of trade expertise across the entire supply chain – we know how to move goods efficiently while ensuring resilience and client visibility from end to end."