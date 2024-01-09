Industries

    #Sona2024: Road closures and traffic disruptions expected

    7 Feb 2024
    As the upcoming State of the Nation Address is scheduled for Thursday, 8 February 2024, the public is advised to anticipate significant road closures, with some expected to remain in effect until 15 February 2024.
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    To facilitate traffic flow and accommodate the State of the Nation Address at the City Hall, road closures will be implemented in the Central Business District, impacting the normal traffic patterns in and around the city bowl.

    Road users are urged to familiarise themselves with the closures and plan alternative routes accordingly.

    Additionally, motorists should be aware of restricted parking in certain areas during this period.

    Security measures

    • Curbside security fencing around Cape Town City Hall until Friday, 23 February 2024, 11.59.

    Road closures and traffic control

    Curbside fencing impact

    • Roads around Cape Town City Hall will be affected until 15 February 2024, 11.59pm.

    Rehearsals and event road closures

    City and Foreshore areas

    Darling Street: Buitenkant to Tenant Street

    • Closed from 3pm to 11.59pm until 8 February.
    • Closed from 5.45pm to 7.30pm on 13-15 February.

    Darling Street: Plein Street to Buitenkant Street

    • Closed from 6am to 11.59pm on 8 February.
    • Closed from 12am to 11.45pm on 8 February.

    Corporation Street: Caledon Street to Darling Street

    • Closed from 5am to 11.59pm on 5-8 February.
    • Closed from 6am to 8pm on 13-15 February.

    Longmarket Street: Plein Street to Buitenkant Street

    Parade Street: Caledon Street to Darling Street

    Sir Lowry Road: Between Tenant Street and Darling Street on 5 February 2024

    • Closed from 3pm to 11.59pm on 5 February.

    Parking restrictions

    • In effect from 12am to 11:45pm on Thursday, 8, Tuesday, 13, Wednesday, 14, and Thursday, 15 February 2024 in various areas, including Grand Parade, Roeland Street, Plein Street, Spin Street, Commercial Street, Parade Street, Corporation Street, and Caledon Street.

    Alternative routes

    1. From N2 (Settler’s Way): Use N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr).

    2. From M3 (Union Ave): Use M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Rd to circle the outer CBD.

    Public transport

    • MyCiTi operations: Route changes and deviations on Route A01 and other routes.

    • Golden Arrow Bus Service: Normal operations from the Golden Acre bus terminus with route deviations on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

    View the transport management plan here.

