    Cape Town roads to close for Sona 2025

    30 Jan 2025
    30 Jan 2025
    Cape Town motorists have been advised to expect road closures and traffic disruptions on Thursday, 6 February 2025, as the annual State of the Nation Address (Sona) takes place at City Hall.
    Source: ©olivierl via
    Source: ©olivierl via 123RF

    The event will result in several road closures and restrictions. Some road restrictions will remain in place until 19 February.

    “Road closures before, during and after the event will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the city bowl, as well as the available parking space.

    “Signage will be installed in the affected areas; however, we urge motorists to please check the list of closures carefully and to plan their routes accordingly," the city said.

    Extended closures (1 – 19 February)

    • Corporation Street (Darling – Longmarket)
    • Curbside fencing around City Hall, Parade Street, and Longmarket Street
    • Pedestrian gate: Corner of Longmarket & Corporation

    Rehearsal closures

    4 – 5 February (6am – 11.59pm)

    • Darling, Parade, Castle, and Corporation Streets
    • Fencing around City Hall, Parade, and Library
    • Gates at Parade, Darling, Buitenkant, and Corporation Streets

    4 – 5 February (5pm – 8pm)

    • Buitenkant, Roeland, Harrington, and Caledon Streets

    Parking restrictions (5 – 6 February)

    No parking from 4pm on 5 February to 11.59pm on 6 February.

    • Roeland, Commercial, Buitenkant, Darling, Hanover, Parade, Plein, and Corporation Streets

    Road closures on Sona Day (6 February)

    5am – 11.59pm

    • Darling, Hanover, Longmarket, Corporation, and Parade Streets
    • Security gates and fencing at key intersections

    5pm – 11.59pm

    • Lower Plein, Plein, Bureau, Spin, and Darling Streets

    5.45pm – 8pm (Major routes affected)

    • Newlands: Klipper Rd, Newlands Ave, Dean St
    • City-bound: M3, Philip Kgosana Dr, N2, Roeland St
    • Observatory: Anzio Rd, Settlers Way (N2)

    Motorists are advised to plan routes, expect delays, and limit travel in the CBD.

    A list of road closures can be accessed here.

