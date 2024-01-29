FFS Tank Terminal wins 25-year concession for bunker fuels terminal at Port of Richards Bay

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has appointed FFS Tank Terminal as the preferred bidder for a 25-year concession to build and run a liquid bulk terminal focused on bunker fuels at the Port of Richards Bay. This decision comes after TNPA initiated a Request for Proposals (RFP) process in September 2023, seeking proposals for the design, development, financing, refurbishment, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the liquid bulk terminal specialised in bunker fuels at the Port of Richards Bay, located at a site formerly managed by Engen.

Source: Supplied

The project marks the commencement of TNPA’s first brownfield project and is in line with the Richards Bay Port Master Plan, which seeks to increase the liquid bulk volume and revenue at the port South Dunes Precinct. The terminal is expected to promote economic activity, job creation and skills development in the Eastern Region.

"The award of this concession marks a significant milestone in the lifeline of this brownfield project. TNPA is also very eager about the prospects of the concession, as the bunkering facility demonstrates our commitment to reposition our port as a Dry Bulk and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)," says Dennis Mqadi, TNPA port manager at the Port of Richards Bay.

FFS Tank Terminal, a privately held company based in Durban, South Africa, boasts extensive expertise and capability in managing liquid bulk. The firm operates numerous manufacturing sites, storage facilities, and tank farms throughout the country. FFS specialises in handling a diverse range of products, including heavy fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, coal tar fuel, and distillate fuel oil.