Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    FFS Tank Terminal wins 25-year concession for bunker fuels terminal at Port of Richards Bay

    6 Feb 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has appointed FFS Tank Terminal as the preferred bidder for a 25-year concession to build and run a liquid bulk terminal focused on bunker fuels at the Port of Richards Bay. This decision comes after TNPA initiated a Request for Proposals (RFP) process in September 2023, seeking proposals for the design, development, financing, refurbishment, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the liquid bulk terminal specialised in bunker fuels at the Port of Richards Bay, located at a site formerly managed by Engen.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The project marks the commencement of TNPA’s first brownfield project and is in line with the Richards Bay Port Master Plan, which seeks to increase the liquid bulk volume and revenue at the port South Dunes Precinct. The terminal is expected to promote economic activity, job creation and skills development in the Eastern Region.

    "The award of this concession marks a significant milestone in the lifeline of this brownfield project. TNPA is also very eager about the prospects of the concession, as the bunkering facility demonstrates our commitment to reposition our port as a Dry Bulk and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)," says Dennis Mqadi, TNPA port manager at the Port of Richards Bay.

    FFS Tank Terminal, a privately held company based in Durban, South Africa, boasts extensive expertise and capability in managing liquid bulk. The firm operates numerous manufacturing sites, storage facilities, and tank farms throughout the country. FFS specialises in handling a diverse range of products, including heavy fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, coal tar fuel, and distillate fuel oil.

    Read more: Transnet, logistics industry, logistics and transport, Port of Richards Bay
    NextOptions


    Related

    Iata: Air cargo demand in Africa falls as global markets recover in 2023
    Iata: Air cargo demand in Africa falls as global markets recover in 2023
    2 Feb 2024
    Samrand near Pretoria
    Rhenus expands warehousing capacities in Pretoria and East London
    1 Feb 2024
    Bolt launches same-day parcel delivery service, Bolt Send, in Johannesburg
    Bolt launches same-day parcel delivery service, Bolt Send, in Johannesburg
    1 Feb 2024
    Sapics conference to fuel interest in supply chain field among youth
    Sapics conference to fuel interest in supply chain field among youth
    1 Feb 2024
    Navigating ESG targets in South Africa's challenging supply chain
    Navigating ESG targets in South Africa's challenging supply chain
    31 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Logistics sector to face challenges in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Logistics sector to face challenges in 2024
     30 Jan 2024
    The war against cable theft is being won. Source: Kindel Media/Pexels.
    Telkom and SAPS partnership to fight theft and vandalism sees results
    29 Jan 2024
    What's in store for South Africa's trucking industry in 2024?
    What's in store for South Africa's trucking industry in 2024?
    29 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz