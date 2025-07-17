Energy & Mining Mining
    Transnet signs 10-year deal to transport UMK’s manganese

    Transnet has signed a 10-year deal with United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) for the transportation of manganese by rail from UMK’s mine in the Northern Cape to ports for export markets.
    17 Jul 2025
    17 Jul 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    UMK is the first major miner to sign the Manganese Export Capacity Allocation (MECA) 3 agreement. Through the MECA programme, Transnet allocates rail and port capacity to manganese producers in South Africa for their export volumes.

    Transnet group chief executive Michelle Phillips said: “We are encouraged by the vote of confidence expressed by UMK through their long-term commitment as part of the MECA programme.”

    Malcolm Curror, UMK CEO, said that reliable rail freight services remain a key contributor to the South African industry.

    “By enabling the efficient movement of bulk commodities such as manganese, MECA not only positively adds to our national export capability but also to a greater competitive revitalisation of the country’s logistics network.”

    He added that this is essential for sustaining economic growth and attracting further investment across all sectors.

    Curror further noted that the MECA agreement holds significant and broader relevance to the current national dialogue regarding the mining sector in South Africa.

