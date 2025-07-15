Energy & Mining Mining
    Govt in 'firefighting mode' to save ArcelorMittal's 3,500 jobs

    Talks with the South African government have so far achieved little progress in preventing the closure of loss-making long steel operations at ArcelorMittal South Africa, the company said on 14 July 2025.
    15 Jul 2025
    15 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    The South African unit of world number two steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA initially said in November 2023 it planned to close the two plants, citing weak domestic demand, high electricity tariffs, poor freight logistics and competition from local scrap metal recycling mini-mills and imports from China.

    "Regrettably, limited progress has been made to date in redressing the major structural impediments," ArcelorMittal South Africa said in a trading update. It said the closure could no longer be postponed beyond 30 September unless a solution is found soon.

    South Africa's trade and industry minister, Parks Tau, told lawmakers on 4 July that the government was in 'firefighting mode' as it tries to avoid the closure of ArcelorMittal's operations in KwaZulu-Natal and near Johannesburg.

    The closure of the plants, which supply rail, roads and bars to the construction, mining and manufacturing sectors, as well as components for the automotive industry, has been deferred twice as the company and the government sought to save the 3,500 jobs directly under threat.

    In March, the steel company postponed the closures to 30 September after the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation injected R1.683bn in cash.

    Imports have flooded the domestic market, taking up more than 35% of local steel demand, while freight rail service deteriorated to its lowest levels ever, resulting in significantly elevated operating risk,' the steelmaker's statement said.

    ArcelorMittal South Africa expects to report a headline loss per share between R0.89 and R0.99 for the six months to June 30, narrowing its loss from R1 per share during the same period last year.

    Sales volumes declined by approximately 10% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the company stated.

    ArcelorMittal South Africa will release its half-year financial results on 31 July.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
