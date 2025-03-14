TNPA issues RFP for Cape Town liquid bulk terminal

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the appointment of a liquid bulk terminal operator to manage the handling of edible oils and related cargo at the Port of Cape Town.

Source: Supplied | Port of Cape Town

The terminal, located on a 6,289 m² brownfield site within the port's Liquid Bulk Precinct, is crucial for the delivery and dispatch of products via both vessels and road tankers. The facility benefits from access to common-user berths in the Tanker Basin.

The primary cargo handled at the terminal includes high-flash products, such as molasses and vegetable oils. The RFP intends to select a terminal operator that will finance, refurbish, and/or construct, operate, maintain, and transfer a Liquid Bulk Terminal to handle edible oils and other compatible cargo for a 25-year concession period.

Boosting food security and economic stability

The terminal will play a vital role in facilitating the import of liquid bulk, a key commodity for South Africa’s basic food essentials. This ensures the security of supply to local industries, contributing to food security and economic stability.

“Appointing capable terminal operators is crucial for enhancing port efficiency, stimulating economic growth, job creation, and driving modernisation. This concession will improve cargo throughput and optimise port utilisation and revenue generation. Additionally, it will attract private sector investment for terminal infrastructure development, ensuring world-class operational standards.

"The partnership will ensure compliance with global safety and environmental regulations, reinforcing TNPA’s role as a strategic enabler of trade and logistics," said Ophelia Shabane, TNPA acting port manager for the Port of Cape Town.

The Port of Cape Town has 11 licensed terminal operators, of which nine are privately operated.

A non-compulsory RFP briefing session will be held with all interested parties at the Port of Cape Town on Thursday, 17 April 2025, with the bid closing on 11 July 2025.

RFP documents can be accessed on the Transnet e-tender portal, click here and National Treasury eTenders, click here.