Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelSafripolAmbani Reputation ManagementGreenCapeCoronationOnPoint PRFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    R28bn Upper uMkhomazi Water Project to relieve KZN water challenges

    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    The signing of offtake agreements this week has signified the start of phase one of the much-awaited R28bn Upper uMkhomazi Water Project.
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer –
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer – 123RF.com

    The project is expected to be a catalyst to water security and vibrant economic activity in the eThekwini area and surrounding districts.

    Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, joined by Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, lead the signing of joint offtake agreements with the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), uMngeni-uThukela Water Board and six KwaZulu-Natal municipalities during a ceremony at Deepsdale in Bulwer on Friday, 19 April.

    The project consists of the construction of an 81m high dam at Smithfield on the uMkhomazi River with a gross storage capacity of 251 million m3, as well as a 33km and 3.5m diameter tunnel from Smithfield Dam to the uMlaza River Valley, and a 5.1km and 2.6m diameter gravity bulk pipeline connecting the tunnel to the Baynesfield Water Treatment Works.

    Upon its completion, the project is set to increase the amount of raw water in the uMgeni Water System yield by 55%, from 394 to 608 million cubic metres (or kilolitres) per annum.

    The TCTA will implement the raw water component of project and uMngeni-uThukela will implement the bulk water treatment component for distribution to the identified six water services authorities.

    Speaking at the event attended by various Mayors in the area, Mchunu noted the project has seen delays but they are excited at the commencement of the project.

    Image source: Pixabay from
    South Africa and Zimbabwe enter landmark water sharing deal

    18 Mar 2024

    The Minister said the department is hard at work with other projects within the province to address the water challenges.

    “We are here to do a number of things, we visited the site where the Upper uMkhomazi Dam will be built [because] we wanted to see the actual site [and] we are delighted that we managed to view the site.

    “The next thing is to allow TCTA to provide a road map about the actual construction of the dam and the timeframes regarding commencement and completion dates,” Mchunu said.

    Mahlobo highlighted that the projects that are currently being implemented by the department, working together with entities and municipalities, are a response to an instruction from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    He said President Ramaphosa has put the Economic Reconstruction Recovery Plan at the centre of renewing the country.

    “Water is one of the infrastructures that has become an impediment around the issue of economic growth, hence we are pushing major bulk water infrastructure projects to ensure that we do not run out of water,” Mahlobo said.

    Read more: water security, Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority, water access
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Image source: Pixabay from
    South Africa and Zimbabwe enter landmark water sharing deal
    18 Mar 2024
    Kokstad to receive reliable water supply with increased dam capacity
    Kokstad to receive reliable water supply with increased dam capacity
    12 Mar 2024
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
     1 Mar 2024
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer –
    Call for comments on Water Acts amendments
    26 Jan 2024
    Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu. Source: x.com
    Minister Mchunu calls for prioritised maintenance of infrastructure
    22 Dec 2023
    Image source: El Capra from
    Makhathini Lower Pongola water association to ensure fair water management
    19 Dec 2023
    Member of the Mayoral Committee for Water, Sanitation and Energy, Thembi Msane at the launch of the Cossins mega reservoir in the City of Ekurhuleni
    Ekurhuleni commissions new reservoir, boosting water supply and jobs
    10 Dec 2023
    From crisis to opportunity: Using climate change to ramp up investment in Africa's water sector
    From crisis to opportunity: Using climate change to ramp up investment in Africa's water sector
     25 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz