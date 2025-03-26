R2m to address eThekwini water challenges

The eThekwini Municipality has approved the transfer of R2m within the water and sanitation capital budget in the 2024/25 financial year to address persistent water challenges affecting various areas in the northern parts of the city, particularly Verulam and surrounding areas.

Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer – 123RF.com

The decision was taken during the City’s Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement after the meeting, the council said the funds will be transferred from the Pinkney Park project to the 'Hazelmere to Grange' Reservoir pipeline project.

The Pinkney Park project has been delayed by the Bid Evaluation Committee due to insufficient funding in the current approved 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years.

The municipality said the Hazelmere to Grange Reservoir pipeline project is an ongoing project that urgently requires an additional R2m in funding to complete it in the current financial year.

“Work has stopped on site due to funds having been exhausted for the Hazelmere to Grange Reservoir pipeline project. The additional allocation to complete the project will ensure much needed relief to the communities in the northern parts of the city, who have been experiencing water shortages,” the council said.

It said the water challenges have been further worsened by the recurring flood disasters that have battered the KwaZulu-Natal city in recent years.

R3m approved for oThongathi crematorium

The Executive Committee also approved an additional R3m for the urgent replacement of the furnace at the oThongathi Crematorium.

This follows the initial allocation of R5m in the city’s adjustment budget, bringing the total investment to R8m.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said the decision by Exco emphasises the city’s commitment to ensuring that residents of the northern region have access to cremation services.

“We are pleased that Exco has responded swiftly to this urgent matter. The failure of the furnace has left many families without access to cremation services in the area. This funding will allow us to expedite the process and restore this essential service,” Xaba said.

The existing cremator, which has been in use for many years, suffered repeated breakdowns before completely failing on 24 January 2025. Technical assessments confirmed that the furnace had reached the end of its lifespan, necessitating full replacement.

To fast-track the project, Xaba said the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit has identified savings within its capital budget to cover the R3m shortfall.

He said the municipality will now proceed with appointing a service provider to manufacture, construct, and install the new furnace.

The contractor, who must be South African-based, will also provide maintenance support for 12-months under warranty, with a potential extension for two years.

Xaba reiterated the city’s commitment to delivering dignified and efficient services.

“We understand the cultural and religious significance of cremation for many communities. The urgent reprioritisation of funds demonstrates our dedication to ensuring that all residents have access to essential municipal services,” the mayor said.

He said the city will continue to provide updates to residents as the project progresses, with the aim of restoring full operations at the crematorium within the current financial year.