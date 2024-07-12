Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Producer/Client Liaison Johannesburg
Orasecom Climate Resilient Investment Conference to drive funding for vital water infrastructure
The Orasecom Investment Conference is a critical platform for uniting stakeholders in advancing water infrastructure projects that drive socioeconomic development, improve water quality and access, and build climate resilience across Southern Africa.
Established in November 2000, Orasecom is the custodian of one of the largest river systems in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
The Orange-Senqu River Basin spans approximately one million square kilometres, covering all of Lesotho and significant parts of South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia.
The Commission was established to promote integrated water resource development and management across this vital transboundary basin.
Climate Resilient Investment Plan
The conference, which is taking place on Thursday, aims to raise awareness and mobilise investments to implement priority actions outlined in the Climate Resilient Investment Plan, which promotes sustainable development and water security within the Orange-Senqu River Basin.
“The event will provide a high-level platform for dialogue and collaboration between private investors, government representatives, Orasecom member states, international financial institutions, and water resource experts to drive funding and partnerships in support of vital water infrastructure projects,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
The conference is hosted by Orasecom, in collaboration with government of Kingdom of Lesotho, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and the four basin states, including Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.
The department noted that South Africa strongly values its longstanding and strategic partnerships with fellow Orasecom member states.
These regional collaborations reflect a collective commitment to climate resilience, sustainable water management, and regional integration.
Through Orasecom, the region has developed an Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) Plan, followed by the Climate Resilient Investment Strategy.
The strategy identifies 36 priority infrastructure projects that are critical to the basin’s future.
Highlighted projects include:
- Orange River Project and Noordoewer-Vioolsdrift (NVD) Intervention Options
- Lesotho to Botswana Water Transfer Scheme
- Integrated Vaal River Intervention System
- Caledon to Greater Bloemfontein Transfer
- Greater Bloemfontein Internal Resource Improvements
- Gariep to Greater Bloemfontein Transfer
Seitlholo has highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and the relevance of the conference to South Africa’s water sector.
“Water knows no borders, and neither should our cooperation. The Orasecom Investment Conference is more than a funding event, it is a reaffirmation of our shared vision for sustainable development and regional integration.
“South Africa remains firmly committed to Orasecom’s mission and values, and we look forward to strengthening partnerships that will ensure lasting water security for all basin states,” the Deputy Minister said.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Related
First close of Airnergize Capital at R2.4bn in support of sustainable infrastructure for Africa 14 Apr 2025 R2m to address eThekwini water challenges 26 Mar 2025 Gauteng's illegal boreholes and other water infrastructure woes: What can we do about it? 6 Mar 2025 New water resources infrastructure agency bill to boost development, finance 10 Sep 2024 South Africa aims for net zero emissions by 2050 15 Jul 2024 Extreme weather in South Africa is disrupting tourism – research tracks the impact on coastal areas 12 Jul 2024