    South African lion breeders face uncertain future after ban

    By Sfundo Parakozov and Sisipho Skweyiya
    2 Sep 2024
    South Africa's phase-out of breeding captive big game and ban on the use of lions for commercial gain have left some big-cat breeders worried about their business prospects.
    A lion rests at a captive breeding facility for big cats, maintained for tourist entertainment in Brits, North West Province, in South Africa, 26 August 2024. Reuters/Sisipho Skweyiya
    A ministerial task team appointed by former minister of environment, Barbara Creecy, recommended in December 2022 closure of the breeding sector, but did not provide financial incentives for lion owners once the ban took effect. The government implemented the recommendations in April, with no deadline for breeding to cease.

    No changes to the plans have been made since South Africa's national election in May, which resulted in President Cyril Ramaphosa leading a unity government and the appointment of a new environment minister.

    South Africa has over 8,000 lions living in captivity, the largest captive lion population in the world, surpassing the country's wild lion population.

    Willie Jacobs, a game lodge owner and wildlife artificial reproduction researcher, said his lodge has been involved in artificial reproductive research with local and international universities since 2006, and in 2017 produced the first lion cubs through artificial insemination.

    "(The government) can't have it both ways ... they can't give us (permission) for the research, but then cut off our stream of income," Jacobs said.

    Jacobs' lodge allows tourists to participate in guided educational walks with lions, which he said helps pay his employees and fund his research facility.

    Asini Sanadi, an animal handler who has worked at Jacobs' lodge for 14 years and is the sole financial provider for his family, said ending big-cat breeding would hurt his livelihood.

    The department's report encouraged breeding facility owners to voluntarily leave the industry by euthanising or sterilising the animals, or handing them over to the government to be released into the wild or moved to sanctuaries.

    "Conservation organisations could reallocate funds and resources currently directed towards the captive-breeding industry to support genuine conservation efforts," said Fiona Miles, director of animal welfare organisation Four Paws in South Africa.

    The communities surrounding wildlife reserves and national parks could see economic gains if tourism increases, Miles said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Sfundo Parakozov and Sisipho Skweyiya

    Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov and Sisipho Skweyiya; additional reporting by Siyabonga Sishi and Lelethu Madikane; editing by Tannur Anders and Rod Nickel


