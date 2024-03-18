Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoIrvine PartnersPert IndustrialsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Internet News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

Jan Moganwa Talks CITIZANS and their political hopes

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Five-week restoration for damaged subsea cables

    By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
    18 Mar 2024
    18 Mar 2024
    Repairs on damaged subsea cables that are causing internet outages across West and Central Africa are expected to take at least five weeks before completion and full service restoration, Ghana's communications regulator said.
    The subsea cable damage on West Africa could take 5 weeks to repair
    The subsea cable damage on West Africa could take 5 weeks to repair

    The break in the cables has led to widespread disruption of internet and telecommunications-linked businesses, including banks, mobile phone operations, money transfer agencies and stock exchange markets.

    Ghana's National Communications Authority said it held a meeting with the four subsea cable landing service providers - Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, owned by data centre operator Equinix, South Atlantic 3 (SAT-3) and the West Africa Cable System (WACS) - and mobile network operators.

    Africa is served by a network of undersea internet cables
    Seacom and Liquid maintain service during cable outages, highlight need for ISP redundancy

      2 days

    It said the service providers had located the approximate location of the damage and had made preparations to dispatch repair vessels.

    "The cable landing service providers have indicated an estimated time frame of a minimum of five weeks for full-service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations," the regulator said.

    MainOne said on Friday a preliminary analysis suggested some form of seismic activity on the seabed had resulted in a break to its cable.

    "Given the distance from land, and the cable depth of about 3km at the point of fault, any kind of human activity – ship anchors, fishing, drilling etc has been immediately ruled out," it said.

    Read more: Ghana, WACS, West Africa, MainOne, subsea cable, seismic activity, internet outage
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Africa is served by a network of undersea internet cables
    Seacom and Liquid maintain service during cable outages, highlight need for ISP redundancy
     2 days
    Source: Unsplash/Markus Spitke
    Mutiple undersea cable faults affect internet in Africa
     3 days
    A tough day at the office for internet users in South Africa
    Mzansi in the dark: Microsoft acknowledges EMEA outage, but reports suggest wider issues [updated]
     3 days
    Source: Supplied. Michael K. Obeng, chief executive officer and founder of Miko Pharma.
    Miko Pharma drives $50m investment push to set up pharmaceutical plant in Ghana
    29 Feb 2024
    Ghana's cocoa board inks $800m loan, seeks quick drawdown
    Ghana's cocoa board inks $800m loan, seeks quick drawdown
     21 Dec 2023
    Sudhir Juggernath named as CEO of TelCables South Africa
    Sudhir Juggernath named as CEO of TelCables South Africa
    11 Sep 2023
    Source:
    Ghana's national health insurance users often end up paying as much as those who don't belong. So why join?
    22 Aug 2023
    South African internet users could experience service disruption. Source: Lars Kienle/Unsplash
    South Africa and Angola experience contrasting internet cable fates
     8 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz