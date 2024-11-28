MTN brings 5G to the people with R2,500 ZTE device

The MTN Icon 5G looks to be a redadged ZTE Blade A75 5G

The network operator deserves credit for delivering a 5G device at the aggressive R2,500 price point with decent specifications in tow.

There’s a 50MP rear camera and 8MP front camera for versatile photography.

Users will also be greeted with a 6.6-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery and an ample 128GB storage.

“This is a significant step in our mission to ensure all South Africans have access to fast, reliable, and affordable mobile communication, regardless of their economic background,” Thando Gabela, GM of devices at MTN South Africa, said in the press statement.

The device also aligns with MTN and the Ramaphosa administration’s strategy to broaden access to next-generation connectivity, making 5G more accessible to those who may not have the means to afford premium devices.

Striking resemblance

Interestingly, the MTN Icon 5G seems to be a rebadged ZTE Blade A75 5G.

This collaboration could help ZTE navigate restrictions in certain markets while maintaining compatibility with Google-powered Android – but MTN has not yet responded to Bizcommunity questions.

If it is the case, the device is likely powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset, which features an eight-core layout (four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz) and is built on the 6nm process.

On graphics duty is the Mali-G57 MP4 GPU, optimised for mid-range graphics performance.

Connectivity is not everything

While this seems, on a surface level, like a great development for digital inclusion Angela Wamola, head of GSMA for sub-Saharan Africa, raised concerns about education and digital literacy at the recent Driving Digital Transformation of the Economy in South Africa report launch.

“African users consume an average of 2GB per month, far below the 20GB global average,” she said. “But the bulk of that is being used for entertainment, not productivity.”

“We should be educating internet users on the continent on how best to maximise the productive potential of that data.”

Platform lock in

The unfortunate reality is that 5G connectivity will result in increased data consumption.

An Opensignal sample study across six leading 5G countries during September 2020 revealed that 5G smartphone users on average consumed between 1.7 and 2.7x more mobile data than 4G users.

With this launch, MTN joins the growing trend of telecom operators offering self-branded devices to lower the cost barrier for advanced mobile technology.

The MTN Icon 5G is expected to appeal to cost-conscious customers seeking an affordable entry point into the 5G ecosystem.