Google Cloud appoints Noor Al-Sulaiti for security and government leadership

Google Cloud announced today that it has appointed industry leader Noor Al-Sulaiti as head of security business development and government relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region. Al-Sulaiti's appointment demonstrates the company's deepening investment in these markets and its commitment to bolstering government cybersecurity defences.

Noor Al-Sulaiti

Al-Sulaiti brings substantial experience from the technology and telecommunications sectors. In her new role, she will drive Google Cloud's security growth in the META region and cultivate public sector partnerships to deploy cutting-edge solutions like CyberSshield.

Designed for governments, CyberSshield promotes a collaborative, "locked shields" approach to combating cyber threats.

Al-Sulaiti has a distinguished career record. She was the first woman, and the youngest person, to serve as CEO of Ooredoo Oman, where she led a successful digital-focused transformation. She has also held CEO and leadership roles at prominent companies including Starlink in Qatar and Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait.

"I am honoured to join Google Cloud, a company that has inspired me throughout my career," said Noor Al-Sulaiti. "Google Cloud is at the forefront of assisting governments worldwide in strengthening their security postures. I'm excited to spearhead the expansion of these essential cybersecurity capabilities across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa."