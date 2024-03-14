Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Technology News South Africa

Google Cloud appoints Noor Al-Sulaiti for security and government leadership

4 Apr 2024
4 Apr 2024
Google Cloud announced today that it has appointed industry leader Noor Al-Sulaiti as head of security business development and government relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region. Al-Sulaiti's appointment demonstrates the company's deepening investment in these markets and its commitment to bolstering government cybersecurity defences.
Noor Al-Sulaiti
Noor Al-Sulaiti

Al-Sulaiti brings substantial experience from the technology and telecommunications sectors. In her new role, she will drive Google Cloud's security growth in the META region and cultivate public sector partnerships to deploy cutting-edge solutions like CyberSshield.

Google Analytics is still a powerful tool in these AI dominated times.
Google gives Universal Analytics shutdown 1 July deadline

  1 day

Designed for governments, CyberSshield promotes a collaborative, "locked shields" approach to combating cyber threats.

Al-Sulaiti has a distinguished career record. She was the first woman, and the youngest person, to serve as CEO of Ooredoo Oman, where she led a successful digital-focused transformation. She has also held CEO and leadership roles at prominent companies including Starlink in Qatar and Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait.

"I am honoured to join Google Cloud, a company that has inspired me throughout my career," said Noor Al-Sulaiti. "Google Cloud is at the forefront of assisting governments worldwide in strengthening their security postures. I'm excited to spearhead the expansion of these essential cybersecurity capabilities across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa."

Read more: Google, management change, Google Cloud, META
NextOptions

Related

Google Analytics is still a powerful tool in these AI dominated times.
Google gives Universal Analytics shutdown 1 July deadline
 1 day
iPhone 12 Mini is limited to 12W charging on MagSafe, but unclear if it is the same for Qi2. Source: Lindsey Schutters
iPhone 12 gains Qi2 charging after update, Android devices still missing new feature
 2 days
Samsung talks a big AI game in the S24 Ultra marketing material, but undermines this message by seeding the features to older models.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sets industry tempo
 28 Mar 2024
Experience the magic of this year&#x2019;s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV
LGExperience the magic of this year’s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV
#OrchidsandOnions: Audi and Ogilvy's AI-generated ad is a piece of art
#OrchidsandOnions: Audi and Ogilvy's AI-generated ad is a piece of art
 20 Mar 2024
Source:
We don’t rake in profits off news, Google tells Competition Commission
 14 Mar 2024
Source:
Google moves against notorious spam news website
 14 Mar 2024
Oppo launches Oppo Watch X in South Africa
OppoOppo launches Oppo Watch X in South Africa
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz