Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Data & Analytics News South Africa

Google gives Universal Analytics shutdown 1 July deadline

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
3 Apr 2024
3 Apr 2024
Google put out a notice of a 1 July deadline for full adoption of Google Analytics 4 – the new way the company is streamlining how it tracks advertising results. From that date, Google will begin turning off all Universal Analytics services and Universal Analytics APIs, which means Universal Analytics properties will be inaccessible through the Google Analytics front end and APIs
Google Analytics is still a powerful tool in these AI dominated times.
Google Analytics is still a powerful tool in these AI dominated times.

This update aims to give marketers a clearer, more consistent picture of how their ads perform across Google platforms.

Delivering performance-based marketing
Delivering performance-based marketing

Ebony+Ivory  18 Aug 2023

What's changing?

”Conversions" become "Key Events": Actions crucial to your business (purchases, sign-ups, etc.) were previously called "conversions." They're now "Key Events" within Google Analytics 4. This aligns terminology with Google Ads.

Consistent tracking across platforms: Marketers using both Google Ads and Google Analytics will now see matching numbers. This simplifies measuring true return on investment across different channels.

Focus on the customer: Marketers can define the actions they care about most, leading to better insights on how to improve advertising and drive customer behaviour.

Why is this important?

Google says it has made these changes to simplify the workflow. This means that there's no longer any confusion between Google Ads and Analytics. Instead, there's now a single definition of success.

This change will save you time as you'll no longer have to wrestle with multiple reports.

It’s also part of the shift in focus towards data privacy. As traditional tracking methods are becoming obsolete, Google is preparing for a future where these methods will no longer be viable.

In this new era, the privacy of the user is paramount, and Google says it is developing new tools to ensure this.

After this date, the old "Universal Analytics" system will stop working. Customers who haven't switched to the new Google Analytics 4 (GA4) system by then, will have their data deleted.

What should marketers do?

Migrate to GA4: The migration guide is your starting point.

Define your Key Events: What actions matter most to your business? Update your Analytics to reflect those.

Export your old data: Do this before July 2024 to avoid losing valuable information.

Watch your inbox for updates: Google is promising more privacy-focused tools for customer reporting and optimisation.

Google's changes are largely positive for data-driven advertising, but the deadline means users need to act swiftly to avoid losing historical data and ensure smooth campaign tracking.

Read more: Google Analytics, Google, Lindsey Schutters
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

Related

iPhone 12 Mini is limited to 12W charging on MagSafe, but unclear if it is the same for Qi2. Source: Lindsey Schutters
iPhone 12 gains Qi2 charging after update, Android devices still missing new feature
 18 hours
Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April
Fuel price adjustments are a mixed bag for April
 1 day
Minister Ramokgopa visiting Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga as part of a programme to address challenges at six identified power stations which are facing challenges.
18 months into EAP, strides made in curbing electricity crisis but challenges remain
 1 day
The MeerKAT radio telescope instrument located just outside Carnarvon forms part of the Square Kilometre Array project.
MeerKAT telescope casually makes 49 new galaxy discoveries
 28 Mar 2024
Samsung talks a big AI game in the S24 Ultra marketing material, but undermines this message by seeding the features to older models.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sets industry tempo
 28 Mar 2024
Starship mounted on the Super Heavy first stage booster ahead of its recent test launch. Source: SpaceX/Flickr
SpaceX's Starship launch offered a glimpse into the future
 26 Mar 2024
Experience the magic of this year&#x2019;s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV
LGExperience the magic of this year’s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV
Apple has found success with its Macs after moving to homebaked silicon because of the incredible battery endurance. Source: Apple Newsroom
How the 'GoFetch' attack could target your Mac
 25 Mar 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz