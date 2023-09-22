Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Cloud Company news South Africa

MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa’s most popular cloud event

Issued by Broad Media
2 Apr 2024
2 Apr 2024
The MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference will take place on 11 July 2024 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.
MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa&#x2019;s most popular cloud event

It will feature South Africa’s top cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security providers, and is a must-attend for anyone working in the cloud industry.

As South Africa’s premier cloud event, the conference will be attended by the IT industry’s most influential executives and professionals.

This provides excellent exposure for sponsors by putting their names in front of the country’s biggest technology leaders and innovators.

MyBroadband offers several sponsorship packages to get your brand positioned in front of the 2024 Cloud Conference’s influential audience.

If you would like your company to be promoted at the top cloud event in South Africa, contact Cara Muller to learn more.

2024 Cloud Conference

MyBroadband’s first Cloud and Hosting conference was hosted in 2015 and quickly secured its position as South Africa’s premier cloud event.

Since then, the conference has grown from strength to strength and established itself as the best platform for companies to showcase their cloud products, services, solutions, and latest innovations.

“The 2024 Cloud Conference is set to be the best edition of the annual event yet,” said Broad Media head of events Simoné Botha.

“This is an excellent opportunity for any cloud or cloud-related company to showcase its products and share its industry insights.”

Click here to sponsor the 2024 Cloud Conference.

Read more: security, MyBroadband, data centre, backup, technology leaders
NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

Related

How MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa
Broad MediaHow MyBroadband helped a backup power brand improve its sales in South Africa
Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
 22 Feb 2024
Vodacom partners with HP to boost cloud services in SA
Vodacom partners with HP to boost cloud services in SA
18 Jan 2024
Source: Supplied.
Load shedding is compromising your home security this festive season
 12 Dec 2023
Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
Teraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion
15 Nov 2023
#CybersecurityMonth: What are Passkeys and why is it the future of online security?
#CybersecurityMonth: What are Passkeys and why is it the future of online security?
 11 Oct 2023
Why South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies sponsor What's Next with Aki
Source: © 123rf Online sporting titles have fared well in August due to the Netball World Cup and Fifa Women’s World Cup
Online sporting titles reap benefit of women's sporting events
22 Sep 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz