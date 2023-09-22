MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa’s most popular cloud event

The MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference will take place on 11 July 2024 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

It will feature South Africa’s top cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security providers, and is a must-attend for anyone working in the cloud industry.

As South Africa’s premier cloud event, the conference will be attended by the IT industry’s most influential executives and professionals.

This provides excellent exposure for sponsors by putting their names in front of the country’s biggest technology leaders and innovators.

MyBroadband offers several sponsorship packages to get your brand positioned in front of the 2024 Cloud Conference’s influential audience.

If you would like your company to be promoted at the top cloud event in South Africa, contact Cara Muller to learn more.

2024 Cloud Conference

MyBroadband’s first Cloud and Hosting conference was hosted in 2015 and quickly secured its position as South Africa’s premier cloud event.

Since then, the conference has grown from strength to strength and established itself as the best platform for companies to showcase their cloud products, services, solutions, and latest innovations.

“The 2024 Cloud Conference is set to be the best edition of the annual event yet,” said Broad Media head of events Simoné Botha.

“This is an excellent opportunity for any cloud or cloud-related company to showcase its products and share its industry insights.”

Click here to sponsor the 2024 Cloud Conference.