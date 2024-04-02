Hatching happiness: BET Software’s Easter Egg Drive delivers smiles

It’s the Easter season, and BET Software’s annual Easter Egg Drive aimed to collect as many Easter eggs as possible, encouraging participation from team members.

It’s the Easter season, and BET Software’s annual Easter Egg Drive aimed to collect as many Easter eggs as possible, encouraging participation from team members.

Together with Hollywoodbets, an abundance of colourful eggs came pouring in from all corners of the company. They went to two local non-profit organisations – Little Angels Centre and Pre-School in Pinetown which is an early childhood development centre, as well as Verulam Child and Family Welfare Society.

These donations ensured that these communities experienced the sweetness of Easter, regardless of their circumstances.

In addition to the egg drive, the Hollywood Foundation and Splash Out, which are part of the Hollywood Group, made a significant contribution to the community through these organisations. They donated Astroturf, two fencing units and six buckets of paint.

"We are delighted to have had the opportunity to bring some Easter cheer to the community," said Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software. "The overwhelming response to our Easter Egg Drive ensured we left a positive dent in the communities we serve,” he explained.