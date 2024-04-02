Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBET SoftwareEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Software Company news South Africa

Hatching happiness: BET Software’s Easter Egg Drive delivers smiles

Issued by BET Software
2 Apr 2024
2 Apr 2024
It’s the Easter season, and BET Software’s annual Easter Egg Drive aimed to collect as many Easter eggs as possible, encouraging participation from team members.
Hatching happiness: BET Software&#x2019;s Easter Egg Drive delivers smiles

It’s the Easter season, and BET Software’s annual Easter Egg Drive aimed to collect as many Easter eggs as possible, encouraging participation from team members.

Together with Hollywoodbets, an abundance of colourful eggs came pouring in from all corners of the company. They went to two local non-profit organisations – Little Angels Centre and Pre-School in Pinetown which is an early childhood development centre, as well as Verulam Child and Family Welfare Society.

These donations ensured that these communities experienced the sweetness of Easter, regardless of their circumstances.

In addition to the egg drive, the Hollywood Foundation and Splash Out, which are part of the Hollywood Group, made a significant contribution to the community through these organisations. They donated Astroturf, two fencing units and six buckets of paint.

"We are delighted to have had the opportunity to bring some Easter cheer to the community," said Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software. "The overwhelming response to our Easter Egg Drive ensured we left a positive dent in the communities we serve,” he explained.

Read more: Michael Collins, BET Software
NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.

Related

BET Software welcomes new school beneficiaries to its family
BET SoftwareBET Software welcomes new school beneficiaries to its family
BET Software brings in fresh graduates
BET SoftwareBET Software brings in fresh graduates
BET Software provides buckets of hope for community members
BET SoftwareBET Software provides buckets of hope for community members
BET Software partners with Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
BET SoftwareBET Software partners with Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
BET Software multiplies tech magic for youth
BET SoftwareBET Software multiplies tech magic for youth
BET Software guides students to success at Rosebank College Career Fair
BET SoftwareBET Software guides students to success at Rosebank College Career Fair
BET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs
BET SoftwareBET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs
BET Software is instrumental at Data Saturdays Durban
BET SoftwareBET Software is instrumental at Data Saturdays Durban
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz