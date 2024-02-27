Eduvos's IT faculty: Spearheading industry-relevant education for the 4th Industrial Revolution

Prospective students can enrol for one of Eduvos’s three remaining intakes for 2024 or pre-enrol for 2025 for the IT qualifications or one of the institution’s other faculties.

In an era of rapid technological advancement, Eduvos recognises the importance of staying abreast of industry trends. The institution continuously updates its academic curriculum to ensure students are equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge needed to prosper in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2023 found that technology-related roles dominate the list of fastest-growing professions. Eduvos’s IT faculty is committed to shaping the workforce of tomorrow by offering relevant, future-focused qualifications.

Partnerships between Eduvos and prominent industry bodies underscore the institution’s dedication to fostering a learning environment that bridges the gap between academia and industry. By aligning its qualifications with industry standards and demands, Eduvos empowers students to transition seamlessly into the workforce upon graduation.

Their Information Technology Faculty is a member of or endorsed by:

The Institute of Information Technology Professional South Africa (IITPSA)



Institute of Chartered Information Technology Professionals (ICITP)



South African Artificial Intelligence Association (SAAIA)

Where applicable, students can also earn industry certifications from:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy



The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA)



Statistical Analysis System (SAS) Institute



Integrated Electronics (INTEL) Corporation.

In addition, Eduvos’s Tyger Valley campus is the official education partner of Pepkor IT. The Durban (Umhlanga) campus has also partnered with Old Mutual as the financial giant launched a new Tech Hub near the campus.

These partnerships benefit students in multiple ways. Eduvos students, affectionately referred to as Vossies, get the chance to interact with and learn from industry professionals while having access to holiday work opportunities, internships, and work placement post-graduation at these companies.

Eduvos remains steadfast in its mission to empower students with the skills and competencies necessary to excel in an increasingly digitalised world. Through its dynamic IT faculty and collaborative industry partnerships, Eduvos continues to set the standard for excellence in higher education.

Prospective students can enrol for one of Eduvos’s IT qualifications here.

About Eduvos:

