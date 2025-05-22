The incredible guests interviewed on What’s Next – and how to join the podcast line-up

What’s Next with Aki has become the go-to podcast for top executives to share their insights, strategies, and stories.

South Africa’s top c-level executives have one thing in common: they have all made their mark on the country’s top technology podcast – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

From industry trailblazers to CEOs of South Africa’s most prestigious corporations, What’s Next with Aki has become the go-to platform for top executives to share their insights, strategies, and stories.

Launched in 2020 by MyBroadband, What’s Next with Aki quickly captured the attention of top executives across major sectors like banking, insurance, IT, and retail.

A who’s who of South African business

What’s Next’s guest list reads like a who’s who of South Africa’s business elite – making it the best platform for your executives.

Past guests include the following:

Shameel Joosub – Vodacom CEO



Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO



Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP



Frederik Zietsman – Takealot CEO



Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero co-founder



Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO



Deon Geyser – Liquid SA CEO



Adrian Gore – Discovery CEO



Danie Matthee – OUTsurance CEO

It’s not only this guest list that makes What’s Next the biggest tech podcast in South Africa – it is also Anastasiou’s detail-driven conversations which speak to the issues that matter most in a South African ICT context.

His natural curiosity and warm, conversational style result in interviews that are both insightful and engaging.

Anastasiou’s exceptional hosting skills and the prominent guest list have made What’s Next the biggest tech podcast in South Africa – with over seven million views and counting.

Effortless exposure

One of the biggest appeals for guests is the simplicity of appearing on What’s Next with Aki, as your executive doesn’t need to travel anywhere.

The show is professionally recorded online, and all your executive needs is a webcam, a quiet space, and half an hour in their day.

From there, the MyBroadband team handles everything – from scheduling to production and promotion.

Episodes are published across major platforms – including Spotify, YouTube, and the dedicated What’s Next with Aki website – ensuring wide visibility and excellent reach.

