Podcasts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkLocation BankIncubetaOFM RadioDaily MaverickDentsuLGSunshinegunBizcommunity.comBlue Label MediaBusiness Partners LimitedAchievement Awards GroupHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing & Media Podcasts

The incredible guests interviewed on What’s Next – and how to join the podcast line-up

What’s Next with Aki has become the go-to podcast for top executives to share their insights, strategies, and stories.
Issued by Broad Media
22 May 2025
22 May 2025
The incredible guests interviewed on What&#x2019;s Next &#x2013; and how to join the podcast line-up

South Africa’s top c-level executives have one thing in common: they have all made their mark on the country’s top technology podcast – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

From industry trailblazers to CEOs of South Africa’s most prestigious corporations, What’s Next with Aki has become the go-to platform for top executives to share their insights, strategies, and stories.

Click here to get your executives on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

Launched in 2020 by MyBroadband, What’s Next with Aki quickly captured the attention of top executives across major sectors like banking, insurance, IT, and retail.

A who’s who of South African business

What’s Next’s guest list reads like a who’s who of South Africa’s business elite – making it the best platform for your executives.
Past guests include the following:

  • Shameel Joosub – Vodacom CEO
  • Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO
  • Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP
  • Frederik Zietsman – Takealot CEO
  • Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero co-founder
  • Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO
  • Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO
  • Deon Geyser – Liquid SA CEO
  • Adrian Gore – Discovery CEO
  • Danie Matthee – OUTsurance CEO

It’s not only this guest list that makes What’s Next the biggest tech podcast in South Africa – it is also Anastasiou’s detail-driven conversations which speak to the issues that matter most in a South African ICT context.

His natural curiosity and warm, conversational style result in interviews that are both insightful and engaging.

Anastasiou’s exceptional hosting skills and the prominent guest list have made What’s Next the biggest tech podcast in South Africa – with over seven million views and counting.

Effortless exposure

One of the biggest appeals for guests is the simplicity of appearing on What’s Next with Aki, as your executive doesn’t need to travel anywhere.

The show is professionally recorded online, and all your executive needs is a webcam, a quiet space, and half an hour in their day.

From there, the MyBroadband team handles everything – from scheduling to production and promotion.

Episodes are published across major platforms – including Spotify, YouTube, and the dedicated What’s Next with Aki website – ensuring wide visibility and excellent reach.

Contact us

Your business leader has a story worth sharing – every leader does.

Let them tell it on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

Share this article
NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz