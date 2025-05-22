The incredible guests interviewed on What’s Next – and how to join the podcast line-up
South Africa’s top c-level executives have one thing in common: they have all made their mark on the country’s top technology podcast – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.
From industry trailblazers to CEOs of South Africa’s most prestigious corporations, What’s Next with Aki has become the go-to platform for top executives to share their insights, strategies, and stories.
Click here to get your executives on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.
Launched in 2020 by MyBroadband, What’s Next with Aki quickly captured the attention of top executives across major sectors like banking, insurance, IT, and retail.
A who’s who of South African business
What’s Next’s guest list reads like a who’s who of South Africa’s business elite – making it the best platform for your executives.
Past guests include the following:
- Shameel Joosub – Vodacom CEO
- Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO
- Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP
- Frederik Zietsman – Takealot CEO
- Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero co-founder
- Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO
- Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO
- Deon Geyser – Liquid SA CEO
- Adrian Gore – Discovery CEO
- Danie Matthee – OUTsurance CEO
It’s not only this guest list that makes What’s Next the biggest tech podcast in South Africa – it is also Anastasiou’s detail-driven conversations which speak to the issues that matter most in a South African ICT context.
His natural curiosity and warm, conversational style result in interviews that are both insightful and engaging.
Anastasiou’s exceptional hosting skills and the prominent guest list have made What’s Next the biggest tech podcast in South Africa – with over seven million views and counting.
Effortless exposure
One of the biggest appeals for guests is the simplicity of appearing on What’s Next with Aki, as your executive doesn’t need to travel anywhere.
The show is professionally recorded online, and all your executive needs is a webcam, a quiet space, and half an hour in their day.
From there, the MyBroadband team handles everything – from scheduling to production and promotion.
Episodes are published across major platforms – including Spotify, YouTube, and the dedicated What’s Next with Aki website – ensuring wide visibility and excellent reach.
Contact us
Your business leader has a story worth sharing – every leader does.
- The incredible guests interviewed on What’s Next – and how to join the podcast line-up22 May 09:52
- The most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa15 May 12:12
- BusinessTech – where South Africa’s top companies advertise08 May 10:26
- What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s top tech podcast hits 7 million views30 Apr 07:59
- How top South African companies reach car buyers25 Apr 09:31
Related
The most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa 15 May 2025 BusinessTech – where South Africa’s top companies advertise 8 May 2025 What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s top tech podcast hits 7 million views 30 Apr 2025 How top South African companies reach car buyers 25 Apr 2025 How to reach South African business decision-makers 17 Apr 2025 South Africa’s top companies have this one thing in common 9 Apr 2025