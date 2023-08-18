Performance-based marketing is a critical part of any integrated marketing plan but it requires specialist skills and experience to achieve the exceptional results that are possible.

We offer these specialist skills through our digital division, Oryx+Crake. This dynamic, young, owner-led team is creating enormous success with their fresh thinking and extensive experience in Google Analytics. Their latest guide on delivering performance-based marketing is a great example of how they simplify complex tools to ensure our clients can easily understand and assess the delivery and efficacy of digital campaigns rather than obfuscate as so many agencies do…

Performance-based marketing is, essentially, digital planning and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising and by integrating these two elements strategically, you can maximise your digital presence, increase your brand’s visibility and drive conversions.

In this guide, we’ll explore the key steps and considerations in developing a winning digital planning and PPC strategy that delivers measurable results, but first let’s discuss why it crucial to start with.

Performance-based digital planning focuses on driving results and maximising return on investment (ROI). Instead of relying solely on traditional metrics like impressions or clicks, it emphasizes metrics that focus on achieving specific measurable goals, such as generating leads, driving website traffic, increasing sales, conversions, customer acquisition or engagement.

Whatever it is that you need your digital marketing to actually deliver on. And, because you are monitoring performance and measuring more accurately, you are able to adjust strategies and tactics as needed to improve your efficiency and reduce waste.

The result is optimised advertising budgets because resources are allocated to the tactics and channels that are most effective at achieving your goals.

So, let’s talk about those steps in creating your performance-based digital marketing plan.

Start by defining clear goals and objectives

Without a specific direction, it impossible to measure success or make informed, adjustment decisions. Set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals to create clarity and ensure effectiveness.

Next, really understand your target audience

Identify their demographics, interests, online behaviours, and pain points. By doing this, you can create tailored PPC campaigns that resonate with your audience and drive higher engagement. Utilize your data analytics tools, conduct surveys, and analyse customer feedback to gain valuable insights. Remember, an effective PPC strategy begins with a solid understanding of who you want to reach.

Do thorough keyword research

Keyword research is the foundation of any successful PPC campaign. Identify the relevant keywords and search terms that align with your business’ offerings and your target audience's search approach. Use keyword research tools, analyse competitor campaigns, and brainstorm with your digital partner to build a comprehensive list of high-impact keywords. Ensure that your chosen keywords have sufficient search volume and a reasonable level of competition. Implement a mix of broad, exact, and long-tail keywords to capture a wider range of audience segments.

Develop compelling ad copy and landing pages

Crafting compelling ad copy and optimizing landing pages are crucial elements of an effective PPC strategy. Your ad copy should be concise, persuasive, and aligned to your target audience's needs. Highlight unique selling propositions and incorporate relevant keywords. Ensure that you optimize your landing pages to deliver a seamless user experience with relevant information, clear call-to-action buttons, and that it’s mobile-friendly.

Monitor and optimise performance continuously

A successful digital planning and PPC strategy requires ongoing monitoring and optimisation. Set up conversion tracking to measure the effectiveness of your PPC campaigns. Track key metrics such as conversions, click-through rates (CTR), cost per acquisition (CPA), and return on ad spend (ROAS). Regularly analyse your campaign's performance metrics, such as click-through rates (CTR), conversion rates, and cost per conversion. Identify areas of improvement and refine accordingly.

Take advantage of ad extensions to enhance your PPC ads. Extensions like sitelinks, call extensions, and structured snippets provide additional information and make your ads more compelling.

Test different ad variations, landing page designs, and bidding strategies to optimize performance continually. Leverage A/B testing to compare different approaches and identify which works best for your target audience. Test elements such as headlines, ad copy, images, and CTAs to optimise performance.

Allocate your PPC budget strategically to focus on the campaigns and keywords that yield the best results. Regularly analyse the cost and performance data to make informed budget decisions.

Utilise remarketing and audience targeting

Remarketing and audience targeting are powerful tools to re-engage potential customers and maximise the effectiveness of your PPC campaigns. Implement remarketing campaigns to target users who have previously interacted with your website, encouraging them to revisit and convert. Additionally, leverage audience targeting options to reach specific segments of your target audience. Utilise demographic targeting, interest-based targeting, and custom audiences to refine your reach and boost conversion rates.

Regular reporting

Use your live dashboard to track the progress of your PPC campaigns. Share the reports with stakeholders and team members to showcase the impact of your efforts and make informed decisions for future strategies. If you aren’t currently using Google Analytics to provide you with real-time reporting, 24/7, talk to us, we’ll help you set it up. Having access to your campaign performance is a critical management tool that you should be accessing all the time.

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices

Digital marketing is constantly evolving, so it's crucial to stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices. Subscribe to industry newsletters, follow digital marketing blogs, and attend conferences or webinars to keep abreast of new strategies and technologies. Work with digital partners who do. By staying informed, you can adapt your digital planning and PPC strategy to leverage emerging opportunities and gain a competitive edge.

Conclusion

Developing an effective digital planning and PPC strategy is a multi-step process that requires careful research, analysis, and continuous optimization. By setting clear goals, understanding your target audience, conducting thorough keyword research, and optimising your ad copy and landing pages, you can create compelling PPC campaigns that deliver incredible results. Regularly monitor and optimize your campaigns, utilise remarketing and audience targeting, and stay updated with industry trends to stay ahead of the competition.

With a well-executed strategy, you can maximise your online presence, drive conversions, and achieve your digital marketing goals.

