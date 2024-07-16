Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AAA School of AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingKantarMakeReignJoe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Diary of a CMO: What is The Blueprint for Brand Growth?

    By Mary Kyriakidi, issued by Kantar
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    It’s the newest thinking from Kantar that solves the chicken and egg dilemma of marketing.
    Diary of a CMO: What is The Blueprint for Brand Growth?

    Do attitudes drive sales? Or is it that sales drive behaviours that drive more sales?

    Let’s fast forward to early September when iPhone 16 will have just launched. I’ll re-enact two versions of the same event:

    Version #1: I am happily queuing for iPhone 16, it’s more premium than my current device and I’ve got to have it.

    Version #2: I’ve been queuing for two hours, and I finally got iPhone 16 in my hands. It must be better than the one I’ve got.

    If real-life purchasing mirrors the latter version, a marketing team shouldn’t spend time or resources building a brand’s perceptions. Despite voices of protest from top academics in marketing, this is a doctrine our industry has heavily embraced over the last decade.

    Behind it were Byron Sharp and his team at the Ehrenberg Bass Institute. Radical and fresh in equal measure, their thinking swept us all off our marketing feet. Their findings urged us to make our brands available everywhere – in the mind, on the shelf, online - and shower them with their own distinctive assets, then they’d be chosen by consumers. Penetration was celebrated as a totem of growth, a claim that our Kantar data also certified and further quantified: “If you grow 1 penetration point, then you have had a good year.”, our reposted announcement read.

    So, big brands are big, but what really defines growth? One could only uncover this truth by analysing data over time, rather than at a fixed point.

    Marketing thinking is forever evolving

    “The trouble with market research,” David Ogilvy once said, “is that people don’t think what they feel, they don’t say what they think, and they don’t do what they say.” If you one-dimensionally rely on shopper or consumer panels for instance, you go looking for trouble as your market research results will contain some, but not all, elements of the truth.

    Apple is the world&#x2019;s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands
    Apple is the world’s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands

    Kantar  12 Jun 2024

    So, what did we do? We used attitudinal data from BrandZ telling us what people think and feel and behavioural data from Worldpanel showing us what people buy, what they actually do. By merging these two complementing datasets, Kantar scientists proved that the highest penetration today doesn’t guarantee future market share gains, it’s rather a favourable equity/size dynamic that does. They concluded that brands with more equity today than expected given their brand size are primed to grow…and grow faster. That penetration is an outcome (and not the single route to growth), that salience is a requirement (but not the only one), and that mental and physical availability are simply table stakes. These findings, that were the fruit of an analysis of more than 40,000 brands – more brands ever researched by an organisation in one go - put brand perceptions back at the heart of the marketing effort.

    Brands with more equity today than expected given their brand size (Future Power) are primed to grow and to grow faster

    Diary of a CMO: What is The Blueprint for Brand Growth?

    So, what’s the secret behind a brand destined to grow?

    The average marketer has come to grips with people’s indifference to brands and likely has Sarah Carter’s ‘consumers don’t give a sh*t’ Post-it note on their (home)desk. A reality that is somewhat tricky to reconcile with their company’s presumed prerogative for growth and their own personal ambition for professional success.

    Cue Kantar’s Blueprint for Brand Growth diagram and the snapshot of findings that derive from examining brands from the consumer perspective. ‘Be meaningfully different to more people’ the large font provocation on the royal blue background reads. Because when people have strong, mental connections with your brand, they are more likely to buy it (again and more frequently), possibly even for a higher price. This is our growth driver and what the world’s strongest brands tend to have in common.

    Diary of a CMO: What is The Blueprint for Brand Growth?

    We’ve observed that their CMOs then tend to engage in three interconnected activities – our growth accelerators - that make the biggest difference: These are:

    1. Predispose More People: Invest in advertising and experiences and give your brand a head start in the race to the sale.
    2. Be More Present: Make your brand easier to choose… and convert that predisposition into profitable sales.
    3. Find New Space: Address more customer needs, appeal to more usage occasions, or gauge the possibility of opening new categories… then incremental growth will come.

    Apple is the world&#x2019;s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands
    Apple is the world’s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands

    Kantar  12 Jun 2024

    Don’t let gravity hold you back

    “Growth is rarely hostage to the marketplace” as our all-encompassing savant, J. Walker Smith, has counselled time and again, advising brands to concentrate on doing the right things instead of waiting for the marketplace to correct itself. A counsel that our BrandZ data has been unfailingly corroborating since 2006: strong brands not only outperform the rest and better improve margins for their shareholders, but they also weather any financial storm with greater aplomb.

    Admittedly, the growth paths can’t be identical for all - for many it will involve manoeuvring across macroeconomic factors, their country and category particulars. Still, there are behavioural traits that can contribute to success throughout. We have identified three - being Consistent, Connected and Optimised - that serve as critical enablers for every CMO managing a brand, at every stage, in every sector.

    The Diary if a CMO is born

    For the next few months, we will raise and answer everyday challenges faced by the modern marketer. The stories narrated in our ‘Diary of a CMO’ will help you navigate through our most recent data discoveries and prompt you to make objective data-led decisions for your business. To follow though, you don’t need to resolve the chicken and egg dilemma of our header. Simply hold dear Sir John Hegarty’s words: “A brand is the most valuable piece of real estate in the world, a corner of someone’s mind.” Meaning that brand perceptions matter and they can most certainly trigger purchases.

    To understand how our insights and strategies can propel your brand to the top, check out our Blueprint for Brand Growth page.

    Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights and tune into FutureProof Mzansi, our marketing podcast with hosts Stacy Jayne Saggers and Senamile Zungu to help you grow the brands of tomorrow.

    Read more: marketing strategies, marketing challenges, Kantar, brand growth, Mary Kyriakidi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Mary Kyriakidi

    Mary Kyriakidi, Global Thought Leader, Brand Guidance, Kantar
    Kantar
    Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

    Related

    How can brands be better LGBTQ+ allies?
    KantarHow can brands be better LGBTQ+ allies?
    27 Jun 2024
    Kantar introduces Uganda&#x2019;s first consumer panel
    KantarKantar introduces Uganda’s first consumer panel
    26 Jun 2024
    Apple is the world&#x2019;s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands
    KantarApple is the world’s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands
    12 Jun 2024
    Optimize seconds its CEO to Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup - Seychelles
    Optimize AgencyOptimize seconds its CEO to Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup - Seychelles
    31 May 2024
    Email marketing: The affordable and effective strategy your business needs
    Domains.co.zaEmail marketing: The affordable and effective strategy your business needs
    20 May 2024
    Mastering meme marketing: Strategies for brands
    DarkMatterMastering meme marketing: Strategies for brands
    16 May 2024
    The Blueprint for Brand Growth. An evidence-based framework that defines the future of marketing
    KantarThe Blueprint for Brand Growth. An evidence-based framework that defines the future of marketing
    15 May 2024
    South Africa shines in the global 2024 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards
    KantarSouth Africa shines in the global 2024 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards
    25 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz