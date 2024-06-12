Industries

    Apple is the world’s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands

    Issued by Kantar
    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    The world’s most valuable brands increase in value by 20% marking a return to growth
    Apple is the world&#x2019;s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands

    Apple marks an historic milestone, becoming the world’s first trillion-dollar brand, according to the newly released Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2024. Holding the No.1 position for the third consecutive year, Apple is joined at the top of the ranking by Google, Microsoft,and Amazon reflecting technology’s enduring place in everyday life.

    McDonald’s also retains its position in the top five, with its success bolstered by its continued innovation, including its use of artificial intelligence (AI) for scenarios such as dynamic menu boards and order prediction, demonstrating how non-tech brands are also exploring AI to unlock growth. Illustrating the nascent power of AI in everyday life, NVIDIA leaps 18 places to the No.6 position in the 2024 ranking with a brand value increase of 178%. Facebook rejoins the Top 10 after a one-year absence, while Oracle joins the Top 10 for the first time.

    This year’s BrandZ ranking underscores the resilience of top brands, with the total brand value of the Global Top 100 rebounding 20% to reach $8.3tn, close to the 2022 peak of $8.7tn. Since its launch in 2006, the brand value of the Global Top 100 has increased 474%. The threshold to join the Top 100 has increased 354% from $4bn to $19bn.

    Apple is the world&#x2019;s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands
    click to enlarge

    Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2024

    Rank 2024BrandBrand Value 2024 (US$ M)YoY Change (%)
    1Apple1,015,90015%
    2Google753,47430%
    3Microsoft712,88342%
    4Amazon576,62223%
    5McDonald's221,90216%
    6NVIDIA201,84178%
    7Visa188,92912%
    8Facebook166,75179%
    9Oracle145,49858%
    10Tencent135,215-4%

    Download the report to view the full ranking of the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands

    Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ, explains, “With its $1tn brand valuation, Apple has proven resilient in the face of testing market conditions, justifying premium prices and proving that meaningful, different and salient brands are best placed to weather global economic disruption. Our 2024 global report reveals that strong brands continue to thrive despite global economic uncertainty. This year, brands investing in AI are seeing remarkable gains by reaping the benefits of enhanced customer experience. But effective marketing takes many forms, whether via great content, new innovations, effective media strategy, savvy pricing and more. Crucially, investment in effective marketing helps to improve consumer predisposition and drive brand value growth, contributing significant dollar value to support sustained business success.”

    Top performers highlight AI and consumer value

    Alongside NVIDIA, AI-titans Adobe and AMD also made impressive gains, securing a spot among the Top 20 Risers with brand value increases of 66% and 53% respectively.

    Together, with resurgent growth for Instagram, Facebook and Uber, these companies highlight how technological innovations can drive consumer engagement and accelerate growth.

    Apple is the world&#x2019;s first trillion dollar brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands
    click to enlarge

    Success stories across category rankings

    Throughout the 13 category rankings, notable shifts across various industry sectors spotlight a variety of attributes helping to drive brand equity:

    Alcohol:

    Corona has become the most valuable beer brand. Consistent acceleration of growth globally and tapping into growing markets, like Brazil, China and South Africa while maintaining its stronghold in Mexico have been key factors to its success.

    Apparel:

    Nike retains its No.1 brand position in Apparel, but the gap between competitors has narrowed. Zara’s 47% growth made it the second biggest riser in terms of rank change in the Global Top 100, rising 24 places to No.70. Lululemon’s innovative approach to athleisure and commitment to quality delivered 24% brand value growth, lifting it into the Global Top 100 for the first time.

    Luxury:

    Louis Vuitton remains the most valuable brand in the luxury category with a brand valuation of $130bn. Hermès has also excelled by enhancing its exclusivity and premium pricing, thriving in both US and Chinese markets, leading to a 23% growth in brand value.

    Media and entertainment:

    Netflix reached new heights, climbing to No.4 from No.6 in the category. Its increase in brand value of 51% was driven by unprecedented subscriber growth, as well as a password sharing crackdown, highlighting the streaming service’s confidence in the strength of its customer predisposition.

    Retail:

    Amazon retains its position as the most valuable retail brand with brand value growth of 6%. Behind this, innovation around product accessibility, as well as pricing sensitivity to changing consumer behaviours delivered strong performances for Lowe’s, Aldi, TJ Maxx, as well as regional ecommerce giants Pinduoduo and Mercado Libre.

    The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report, including the Global Top 100 and 13 category rankings and extensive analysis are now available here.

    The Blueprint for Brand Growth. An evidence-based framework that defines the future of marketing
    The Blueprint for Brand Growth. An evidence-based framework that defines the future of marketing

    Kantar  15 May 2024

    For a quick read on a brand’s performance compared to competitors in a specific category, Kantar’s free interactive tool, BrandSnapshot powered by BrandZ, provides intelligence on 14,000 brands. Find out more here.

    About Kantar BrandZ:

    Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.3 million consumers, for 21,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

    Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights.

