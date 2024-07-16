Retail Informal Retailing
    Township delivery services drive socio-economic advantages

    16 Jul 2024
    Township delivery services are more than convenience; it is a thriving industry that drives numerous socio-economic advantages from employment to income, enhanced mobility and local business and crime reduction.
    Source: © LinkedIn Spar South Africa with Delivery Ka Speed SA as a last-mile delivery partner
    The impact of township delivery services becomes apparent when considering the pioneering efforts of entrepreneurs like Godiragetse Mogajane of Delivery KA Speed SA and Freddy Mahhumane of KasiD.

    So says Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications & sponsorships manager at The Spar Group.

    “These trailblazers have transformed the landscape of food and grocery delivery in townships, with ambitions for national and international expansion.”

    A localised approach

    Mogajane and Mahhumane recognised that traditional delivery services often overlooked township opportunities due to various challenges such as navigating areas with inadequate infrastructure and high crime rates.

    To address these hurdles, they adopted a localised approach, hiring residents who possess invaluable knowledge of the area and partnering with locally based entities like Spar through its home delivery service and app, Spar2U.

    The Spar Group, with its community-based stores, quickly recognised the potential of grocery deliveries in township settings.

    Spar2U is currently live in 459 Spar stores nationwide – including KwikSpar, Spar, SuperSpar and Tops at Spar stores.

    It serves the following areas in partnership with KasiD and Delivery KA Speed SA: Kempton Park, Kaalfontein, Ivory Park, Mamelodi, Glen Marais and Hammanskraal in Pretoria.

    Mogajane and Mahhumane emphasise the symbiotic relationship between their ventures and Spar2U, which also empowers local communities and supports entrepreneurial endeavours.

    “As township delivery services continue to evolve, they serve as a catalyst for socio-economic progress fostering empowerment, and community development, which mirrors the ethos of the Spar brand”, says Maubane.

    Sourcing local talent

    By offering delivery services, Spar2U enhances convenience but also alleviates the financial burden on residents who would otherwise spend significant amounts on transport to access stores.

    Initiating these delivery services meant sourcing local talent.

    Both companies identified unemployed youth from townships, providing them with employment opportunities and avenues for personal development.

    Innovative ownership schemes facilitated the acquisition of delivery vehicles, empowering employees and fostering financial independence.

    Transformative potential of community-focused initiatives

    “The success of Delivery KA Speed and KasiD in townships underscores the transformative potential of community-focused initiatives enabled through partnerships such as these with SPAR2U”, says Maubane.

    With a combined workforce of riders, these companies facilitate the delivery of goods and contribute to skill development and educational pursuits among employees.

    Both companies are committed to community engagement and giving back.

    Initiatives range from providing internet access to local schools to organising events like the Township Restaurant Expo, aimed at empowering aspiring entrepreneurs.

    A vision beyond national border

    Looking ahead, the vision for both pioneers extends beyond national borders.

    Plans for expansion into neighbouring countries like Namibia and Botswana are underway, alongside efforts to integrate digital payment solutions to enhance customer experience.

    Let's do Biz