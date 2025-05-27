Orchids&Onions: Local entrepreneur takes the spotlight in Capitec ad

The phrase that he, or she, “pulled themselves up by their bootstraps” always resonates with me because I detest lazy people or those sipping from the bitter cup of entitlement. Bob Marley, in “Redemption Song”, sang that “none but ourselves” can free our minds… and make ourselves into what we want to be.

South African story

It is always inspiring to see someone who can come up from tough circumstances and make it – whether in business or a career. We need to see more of those stories in South Africa because, let’s face it, the world doesn’t owe us anything and they’re not going to give us handouts.

One such inspirational story – and a true one – forms the core of the latest ad for Capitec’s business banking offering.

It features Godiragetse Mogajane, a man from the Hammanskraal community north of Pretoria, who hit upon the idea of creating a delivery service – which brings everything from food to courier parcels to your doorstep – because he realised the community wasn’t served by one.

Brilliant ideas are nothing with backing – both financial and the moral support entrepreneurs badly need… just to know someone believes in them.

We see Mogajane sitting down to chat with the man from Capitec… and the wheels are put in motion, with the business growing steadily and employing many people from the community.

The company, Delivery ka Speed, has become well known in the Hammanskraal area and is looking to spread its wings further.

The ad is not only a feel-good one, it also gets the message across clearly that if you have a viable idea, Capitec will be with you to make your business dreams come true.

More than that, it is an echo of Capitec’s own success story. Last week, its market capitalisation stood at a whopping R397bn, not far off FirstRand’s R403bn.

Capitec’s success has been staggering and it has won over many loyal fans. Marketing must have played a significant role in that success. So, for all those reasons, Capitec, you get a massive Orchid from me.

Nedbank can do better

Staying with the banking sector, I was underwhelmed – and that’s being kind – by Nedbank’s humdrum pitching for its Just Save product.

Was the brief handed to the junior copywriter?

When you think of… the best boerewors, you go to the Highveld (plenty of other provinces would have something to say about that); when you think of the best wildlife, you go to Mpumalanga (as if there are no other places that offer the wild African experience)… etc etc etc.

But – drum roll, please! – when you think of “the best savings”, you go to Nedbank’s Just Save.

Was that seriously the best you could do? Maybe we should be welcoming the arrival of Artificial Intelligence, if it bullets dull creative.

Sorry, not the best Nedbank, especially when compared to some of the work produced over the years. You get an Onion.