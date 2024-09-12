SA Rugby steals the show at the 2024 New Generation Awards
The 12th edition of the Awards, which are for social and digital media, integrated marketing and the online tech sector, was held on Thursday 26 September in Sandton and attracted over 500 submissions, from 100 corporates and agencies.
The 2024 Awards unveiled its newly redesigned New Gen Trophies and the rebranding of the overall Awards to the Black Onyx Awards.
Stephen Paxton, founder of the Awards explains that the Onyx symbolises enhanced communication and self-expression, just like the winners of these top honours whose individual performances and creative work leave a lasting impression.
He highlights that if a campaign exceeds its three primary benchmarks by a significant margin, it will not receive a highly commended award. Instead, it will be given multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards as appropriate.
To provide some context, some campaigns awarded Silver had achieved Gold status, and some that received Bronze had achieved Silver status. As a result, the top-scoring campaigns will be recognized in order of their ranking.
New Gen also awards multiple Gold Silver, and Bronze awards to campaigns that have received the same overall score from the judges.
Black Onyx Award winners
The Black Onyx winners are:
The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award: Shaheed Rajab, Special Effects Media
The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award: Dr. Mikaela de Villiers, KFC South Africa (YUM)
The New Generation Top Graphic Designer Award of the Year Award - Sponsored by DStv: Shannon Spolander, Penquin
The New Generation Top Animator of the Year Award: Beatrix du Plessis, Rapt Creative
The New Generation Social-Wiz of the Year Award: Hazel Sebola, Rapt Creative
The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: SA Rugby, Dialogue
The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm: SA Rugby and Dialogue for #BokFriday
The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm: Dialogue
The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award: Clockwork
The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award: SA Rugby and Dialogue
All the winners
|CORPORATE CATEGORIES:
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Carspa
|Flow Communications
|Carspa AI CRM
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Castle Lager
|Retroviral
|The GranBoks
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Showmax
|Showmax relaunch
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|DStv
|Helm
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event/Activation
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Reebok
|The Bread
|Reebok Back Like We Never Left
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Spotify
|VML
|Spotify Greasy Tunes
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Unilever SA
|FreshAF
|AXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
|Best Online Competition
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Jacaranda FM
|BIG Freeze
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company
|OREO OUR WAY
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Wimpy
|Boom Group
|The Most Welcoming Digital Banners
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Jacaranda FM
|#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate - Sponsored by DStv
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Netstar
|Entelect
|MyNetstar 2.0
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|1st for Women
|1st for Women App
|Best Use of Technical Innovation - Sponsored by Wimpy
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|JAECOO
|Clockwork
|How we hijacked cars on YouTube
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|Best Low Budget Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Nando’s
|VML
|Hail Yeah Insurance
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#BokFriday
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Flavour Our Feed
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Windhoek
|Heed with Denstu RedStar
|a-heed-of-the-curve
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Vodacom
|VML
|30th Birthday
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|South African Breweries
|Futuretech and Dentsu
|SAB Beerdle
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nivea
|Futuretech and CARAT
|Nivea Face PR Luminous
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|The MediaShop and Lucid
|Nedbank Money App
|Blogging Excellence
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Sanlam Reality
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Content at the speed of culture
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nancy Geenen
|Flow Communications
|Nancy Geenen: Inclusive Leadership
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Nando’s
|VML
|Hail Yeah Insurance
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company
|OREO OUR WAY
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Studio X, RCL FOODS
|Hoorah Group
|Wild Space The First Outpost
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Lifebuoy - H for Handwashing
|Best Community Engagement Award
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Nando’s
|VML
|Voice of The People
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#BokFriday
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Saatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe Company
|OREO OUR WAY
|Excellence in Content Marketing
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Sanofi
|Hoorah Group
|Essentiale #NoFilter
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#BokFriday
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|Best Online PR Campaign - Sponsored by DStv
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Castle Lager
|Retroviral
|The GranBoks
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|SA Rugby
|Dialogue
|#BokFriday
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Sanofi
|Futuretech, PHD, Ogilvy
|Healthy Happy Children
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Woolworths
|W.Creative
|This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing, Edelman Africa
|Dove Men+Care Care Conversations
|Most Viral Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Aware.org
|Clockwork
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Unilever SA
|FreshAF
|AXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Wimpy
|Sauce Advertising
|Coalition Cups
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|dss+
|Correlate Digital
|Digitally Demystifying the Middle East
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|MultiChoice Group
|DStv presents ‘What’s Next?’
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Showmax
|Showmax Premier League Research
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|P&G
|EssenceMediacom
|Oral B – Power Up your Smile
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Telkom
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|Best Use of AI in a Marketing Campaign - Sponsored by Helm
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Woolworths
|W. Creative
|This Is How We Do It
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|The Art of Wine
|Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate - Sponsored by DStv
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Telesure Investment Holdings
|Arc SA a Publicis Groupe Company
|1st for Women Spreading Safety
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
|Best CRM Strategy Campaign by a Corporate
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Block Booked
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|KFC South Africa
|KFC CRM & Email Journeys
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Henley Business School South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound
|Making an impact with CRM
|AGENCY CATEGORIES:
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Hyphen Creatives
|Rainbow Simply Chicken Chickees
|Chickees Augmented Reality Shopper Experience
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Hearts & Science FZ LLC
|KFC South Africa
|Uncle Waffles Burger
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Give a Little Thanks
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Rookdigital & Dentsu Redstar
|Heineken
|Heineken Silver (Spotify API Integration)
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Rookdigital & Wavemaker South Africa
|BMW SA
|BMW i7 & i8 Launch
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Rookdigital & VML
|Nando's
|Nando’s Winter & Summer Meals
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Hoorah Group
|Studio X, RCL FOODS
|Wild Space The First Outpost
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Publicis Commerce & Digitas Liquorice
|Retail Cloud
|Retail Cloud
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Dialogue
|SA Rugby
|#BokFriday
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Clockwork
|Aware.org
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|W.Creative
|Woolworths
|WRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Retroviral
|Castle Lager
|The GranBoks
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency - Sponsored by Helm
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Retroviral
|Castle Lager
|The GranBoks
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Tinkies – Made With You
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Correlate Digital
|JAECOO
|Driving New Brand Engagement
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership Group
|BrandSA
|BrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Mondelēz South Africa
|Give a Little Thanks
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Clockwork
|JAECOO
|How we hijacked cars on YouTube
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Hoorah Group
|Nestlé Revolve
|#NeedEnergy
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Levergy
|Telkom
|Stand Tall
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|EssenceMediacom
|Coca-Cola SA
|Coca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|#Run4Avos
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|VML
|Nando’s
|We Are The Voice Of The People
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency - Sponsored by Wimpy
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Clockwork
|Aware.org
|Drunk Drivers Stay For Free
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Retroviral
|Castle Lager
|The GranBoks
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|The 13th Floor
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill
|Glenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Levergy
|Telkom
|Stand Tall
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Hoorah Group
|Enterogermina
|Enterogermina "5th Child"
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|New Media
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now! blog
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|SME South Africa
|MTN
|MTN SME Hub
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency - Sponsored by Wimpy
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|The Art of Wine
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Flow Communications
|American Tower Corporation (Africa)
|IMPACT Campaign
|Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Hoorah Group
|Studio X, RCL FOODS
|Wild Space
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Ideahive
|McDonald’s
|CRM Strategy
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Spitfire Inbound
|Henley Business School South Africa
|Making an impact with CRM
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Offlimit Communications
|Restonic
|Restonic Power Up Your Life
|ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES:
|Best Intranet
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Wimpy
|Sauce Advertising
|Local Store Marketing System
|Best Corporate Website
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|CHAS EVERITT LUXURY
|Stratitude
|Website
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Xbox
|Clockwork
|The Everyday Tactician
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
|Flow Communications
|SAICA Website
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound & Penquin
|Steering Suzuki to success with marketing automation
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|DStv
|Helm
|DStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Sanlam Money Saver
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Pivoting on real-time consumer feedback to double conversion targets
|Best Online Newsletter
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Sanlam
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Earth Hour - a small switch, a big difference
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|AMIN Worldwide
|Stratitude
|Global Member Newsletter
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Rural Education Revolution Newsletter
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|CHAS EVERITT INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY GROUP
|Stratitude
|THE PROPERTY SIGNPOST
|Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Tourvest
|The Real Network
|First Time Traveller Competition
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|East Coast Radio
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Tourvest Travel Services
|One on One Productions
|The Window Seat
|Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Sanlam Connect
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Accelerate Special Edition
|SILVER WINNER 2024
|Nutun Ngage
|Machine a Publicis Groupe Company
|Making AI meaningful
|BRONZE WINNER 2024
|Cape Town Tourism
|Visitors’ Guide 2024/25
|STUDENT CATEGORIES:
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wimpy
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)
|Uluntu Market
|New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wimpy
|GOLD WINNER 2024
|Sophia Dekker
|AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)
|Labels of Love