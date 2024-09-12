Marketing & Media Digital
SA Rugby steals the show at the 2024 New Generation Awards

1 Oct 2024
1 Oct 2024
SA Rugby stole the show at this year's New Generation Awards, winning multiple awards including the Black Onyx Award for Digital Brand of the Year, Online Strategy of the Year, and Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Awards with Dialogue.
The 2024 New Generation Awards took place recently on Thursday 26 September in Sandton (Image supplied)
The 2024 New Generation Awards took place recently on Thursday 26 September in Sandton (Image supplied)

The 12th edition of the Awards, which are for social and digital media, integrated marketing and the online tech sector, was held on Thursday 26 September in Sandton and attracted over 500 submissions, from 100 corporates and agencies.

The 2024 Awards unveiled its newly redesigned New Gen Trophies and the rebranding of the overall Awards to the Black Onyx Awards.

Stephen Paxton, founder of the Awards explains that the Onyx symbolises enhanced communication and self-expression, just like the winners of these top honours whose individual performances and creative work leave a lasting impression.

He highlights that if a campaign exceeds its three primary benchmarks by a significant margin, it will not receive a highly commended award. Instead, it will be given multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards as appropriate.

To provide some context, some campaigns awarded Silver had achieved Gold status, and some that received Bronze had achieved Silver status. As a result, the top-scoring campaigns will be recognized in order of their ranking.

New Gen also awards multiple Gold Silver, and Bronze awards to campaigns that have received the same overall score from the judges.

Black Onyx Award winners

The Black Onyx winners are:

  • The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award: Shaheed Rajab, Special Effects Media

  • The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award: Dr. Mikaela de Villiers, KFC South Africa (YUM)

  • The New Generation Top Graphic Designer Award of the Year Award - Sponsored by DStv: Shannon Spolander, Penquin

  • The New Generation Top Animator of the Year Award: Beatrix du Plessis, Rapt Creative

  • The New Generation Social-Wiz of the Year Award: Hazel Sebola, Rapt Creative

  • The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: SA Rugby, Dialogue

  • The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm: SA Rugby and Dialogue for #BokFriday

  • The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm: Dialogue

  • The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award: Clockwork

  • The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award: SA Rugby and Dialogue

All the winners

CORPORATE CATEGORIES:
Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
GOLD WINNER 2024TelkomLevergyStand Tall
SILVER WINNER 2024CarspaFlow CommunicationsCarspa AI CRM
SILVER WINNER 2024Castle LagerRetroviralThe GranBoks
BRONZE WINNER 2024ShowmaxShowmax relaunch
BRONZE WINNER 2024DStv HelmDStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
Best Social Media Reach from an Event/Activation
GOLD WINNER 2024ReebokThe BreadReebok Back Like We Never Left
GOLD WINNER 2024SpotifyVMLSpotify Greasy Tunes
SILVER WINNER 2024Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
BRONZE WINNER 2024Unilever SAFreshAFAXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
Best Online Competition
GOLD WINNER 2024Jacaranda FMBIG Freeze
SILVER WINNER 2024Mondelēz South AfricaSaatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe CompanyOREO OUR WAY
SILVER WINNER 2024WimpyBoom GroupThe Most Welcoming Digital Banners
BRONZE WINNER 2024Jacaranda FM#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch
Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate - Sponsored by DStv
GOLD WINNER 2024NetstarEntelectMyNetstar 2.0
SILVER WINNER 20241st for Women1st for Women App
Best Use of Technical Innovation - Sponsored by Wimpy
GOLD WINNER 2024JAECOOClockworkHow we hijacked cars on YouTube
SILVER WINNER 2024KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
SILVER WINNER 2024NedbankThe Brave GroupNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2024South African BreweriesFuturetech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle
Best Low Budget Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2024Nando’sVMLHail Yeah Insurance
SILVER WINNER 2024Unilever SAOliver MarketingDove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
BRONZE WINNER 2024Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
BRONZE WINNER 2024SA RugbyDialogue#BokFriday
Mobile Marketing Excellence
GOLD WINNER 2024TinkiesHellosquareFlavour Our Feed
GOLD WINNER 2024WindhoekHeed with Denstu RedStara-heed-of-the-curve
SILVER WINNER 2024VodacomVML30th Birthday
SILVER WINNER 2024South African BreweriesFuturetech and Dentsu SAB Beerdle
BRONZE WINNER 2024NiveaFuturetech and CARATNivea Face PR Luminous
BRONZE WINNER 2024Nedbank The MediaShop and LucidNedbank Money App
Blogging Excellence
SILVER WINNER 2024Sanlam RealityMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyContent at the speed of culture
BRONZE WINNER 2024Nancy GeenenFlow CommunicationsNancy Geenen: Inclusive Leadership
Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
GOLD WINNER 2024Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
GOLD WINNER 2024Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
SILVER WINNER 2024Nando’sVMLHail Yeah Insurance
BRONZE WINNER 2024Mondelēz South AfricaSaatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe CompanyOREO OUR WAY
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2024KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
SILVER WINNER 2024Studio X, RCL FOODSHoorah GroupWild Space The First Outpost
SILVER WINNER 2024WoolworthsW.CreativeThis Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
BRONZE WINNER 2024Unilever SAOliver MarketingLifebuoy - H for Handwashing
Best Community Engagement Award
GOLD WINNER 2024Nando’sVMLVoice of The People
SILVER WINNER 2024SA RugbyDialogue#BokFriday
BRONZE WINNER 2024Mondelēz South AfricaSaatchi & Saatchi a Publicis Groupe CompanyOREO OUR WAY
Excellence in Content Marketing
GOLD WINNER 2024SanofiHoorah GroupEssentiale #NoFilter
GOLD WINNER 2024WoolworthsW.CreativeThis Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
SILVER WINNER 2024SA RugbyDialogue#BokFriday
BRONZE WINNER 2024NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
Best Online PR Campaign - Sponsored by DStv
GOLD WINNER 2024TelkomLevergyStand Tall
SILVER WINNER 2024Castle LagerRetroviralThe GranBoks
BRONZE WINNER 2024SA RugbyDialogue#BokFriday
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2024SanofiFuturetech, PHD, OgilvyHealthy Happy Children
SILVER WINNER 2024WoolworthsW.CreativeThis Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future
SILVER WINNER 2024TelkomLevergyStand Tall
BRONZE WINNER 2024Unilever SAOliver Marketing, Edelman AfricaDove Men+Care Care Conversations
Most Viral Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2024Aware.orgClockworkDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
SILVER WINNER 2024Unilever SAFreshAFAXE Fresh Neighbours - Road to Hey Neighbour
BRONZE WINNER 2024NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
BRONZE WINNER 2024WimpySauce AdvertisingCoalition Cups
Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
GOLD WINNER 2024dss+Correlate DigitalDigitally Demystifying the Middle East
SILVER WINNER 2024MultiChoice GroupDStv presents ‘What’s Next?’
SILVER WINNER 2024ShowmaxShowmax Premier League Research
BRONZE WINNER 2024P&GEssenceMediacomOral B – Power Up your Smile
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2024Unilever SAOliver MarketingDove Men+Care Rugby World Cup
GOLD WINNER 2024TelkomLevergyStand Tall
SILVER WINNER 2024Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture (2023)
BRONZE WINNER 2024NedbankLevergy#Run4Avos
Best Use of AI in a Marketing Campaign - Sponsored by Helm
GOLD WINNER 2024NedbankThe Brave GroupNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
SILVER WINNER 2024WoolworthsW. CreativeThis Is How We Do It
BRONZE WINNER 2024NedbankLevergyThe Art of Wine
Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate - Sponsored by DStv
GOLD WINNER 2024KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
SILVER WINNER 2024Telesure Investment HoldingsArc SA a Publicis Groupe Company1st for Women Spreading Safety
BRONZE WINNER 2024KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys
Best CRM Strategy Campaign by a Corporate
GOLD WINNER 2024KFC South AfricaKFC Block Booked
SILVER WINNER 2024KFC South AfricaKFC CRM & Email Journeys
BRONZE WINNER 2024Henley Business School South AfricaSpitfire InboundMaking an impact with CRM
AGENCY CATEGORIES:
Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
BRONZE WINNER 2024Hyphen CreativesRainbow Simply Chicken ChickeesChickees Augmented Reality Shopper Experience
Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024Hearts & Science FZ LLCKFC South AfricaUncle Waffles Burger
GOLD WINNER 2024Mondelēz South AfricaGive a Little Thanks
SILVER WINNER 2024The Brave GroupNedbankNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
SILVER WINNER 2024Rookdigital & Dentsu RedstarHeinekenHeineken Silver (Spotify API Integration)
SILVER WINNER 2024Rookdigital & Wavemaker South AfricaBMW SABMW i7 & i8 Launch
BRONZE WINNER 2024Rookdigital & VMLNando'sNando’s Winter & Summer Meals
Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024Hoorah GroupStudio X, RCL FOODSWild Space The First Outpost
SILVER WINNER 2024Publicis Commerce & Digitas LiquoriceRetail CloudRetail Cloud
Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024DialogueSA Rugby#BokFriday
GOLD WINNER 2024ClockworkAware.orgDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
SILVER WINNER 2024W.CreativeWoolworthsWRewards ‘I Just Can’t Get Enough’
BRONZE WINNER 2024RetroviralCastle LagerThe GranBoks
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency - Sponsored by Helm
GOLD WINNER 2024RetroviralCastle LagerThe GranBoks
SILVER WINNER 2024HellosquareTinkiesTinkies – Made With You
BRONZE WINNER 2024Correlate DigitalJAECOODriving New Brand Engagement
BRONZE WINNER 2024The Digital Plug and Brand Leadership GroupBrandSABrandSA 2023 Rugby World Cup Amplification Campaign
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024Mondelēz South AfricaGive a Little Thanks
SILVER WINNER 2024ClockworkJAECOOHow we hijacked cars on YouTube
SILVER WINNER 2024Hoorah GroupNestlé Revolve#NeedEnergy
BRONZE WINNER 2024The 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun GrillGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024LevergyTelkomStand Tall
GOLD WINNER 2024EssenceMediacomCoca-Cola SACoca-Cola Creations - Wozzaah
SILVER WINNER 2024LevergyNedbank#Run4Avos
BRONZE WINNER 2024VMLNando’sWe Are The Voice Of The People
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency - Sponsored by Wimpy
GOLD WINNER 2024ClockworkAware.orgDrunk Drivers Stay For Free
SILVER WINNER 2024RetroviralCastle LagerThe GranBoks
SILVER WINNER 2024The 13th FloorGlenryck Six Gun GrillGlenryck Six Gun Grill Pilchards
BRONZE WINNER 2024LevergyTelkomStand Tall
BRONZE WINNER 2024Hoorah GroupEnterogerminaEnterogermina "5th Child"
Blogging Excellence by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024New MediaVodacomVodacom now! blog
SILVER WINNER 2024SME South AfricaMTNMTN SME Hub
Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency - Sponsored by Wimpy
GOLD WINNER 2024The Brave GroupNedbankNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
SILVER WINNER 2024LevergyNedbankThe Art of Wine
BRONZE WINNER 2024The Brave GroupNedbankNedbank Indalo Fund
Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency
SILVER WINNER 2024Flow CommunicationsAmerican Tower Corporation (Africa)IMPACT Campaign
Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2024Hoorah GroupStudio X, RCL FOODSWild Space
SILVER WINNER 2024IdeahiveMcDonald’sCRM Strategy
BRONZE WINNER 2024Spitfire InboundHenley Business School South AfricaMaking an impact with CRM
BRONZE WINNER 2024Offlimit CommunicationsRestonicRestonic Power Up Your Life
ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES:
Best Intranet
SILVER WINNER 2024WimpySauce AdvertisingLocal Store Marketing System
Best Corporate Website
GOLD WINNER 2024CHAS EVERITT LUXURYStratitudeWebsite
SILVER WINNER 2024XboxClockworkThe Everyday Tactician
BRONZE WINNER 2024South African Institute of Chartered AccountantsFlow CommunicationsSAICA Website
Best Marketing Automation Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2024Suzuki Auto South AfricaSpitfire Inbound & PenquinSteering Suzuki to success with marketing automation
SILVER WINNER 2024DStv HelmDStv Intelligent Sales Assistant
BRONZE WINNER 2024Sanlam Money SaverMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyPivoting on real-time consumer feedback to double conversion targets
Best Online Newsletter
GOLD WINNER 2024SanlamMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyEarth Hour - a small switch, a big difference
SILVER WINNER 2024AMIN WorldwideStratitudeGlobal Member Newsletter
SILVER WINNER 2024Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsRural Education Revolution Newsletter
BRONZE WINNER 2024CHAS EVERITT INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY GROUPStratitudeTHE PROPERTY SIGNPOST
Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
GOLD WINNER 2024TourvestThe Real NetworkFirst Time Traveller Competition
SILVER WINNER 2024East Coast RadioAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
BRONZE WINNER 2024Tourvest Travel ServicesOne on One ProductionsThe Window Seat
Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
GOLD WINNER 2024Sanlam ConnectMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyAccelerate Special Edition
SILVER WINNER 2024Nutun NgageMachine a Publicis Groupe CompanyMaking AI meaningful
BRONZE WINNER 2024Cape Town TourismVisitors’ Guide 2024/25
STUDENT CATEGORIES:
The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wimpy
GOLD WINNER 2024AAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)Uluntu Market
New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wimpy
GOLD WINNER 2024Sophia DekkerAAA School of Advertising (Cape Town Campus)Labels of Love

