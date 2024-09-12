SA Rugby steals the show at the 2024 New Generation Awards

SA Rugby stole the show at this year's New Generation Awards, winning multiple awards including the Black Onyx Award for Digital Brand of the Year, Online Strategy of the Year, and Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Awards with Dialogue.

The 2024 New Generation Awards took place recently on Thursday 26 September in Sandton (Image supplied)

The 12th edition of the Awards, which are for social and digital media, integrated marketing and the online tech sector, was held on Thursday 26 September in Sandton and attracted over 500 submissions, from 100 corporates and agencies.

The 2024 Awards unveiled its newly redesigned New Gen Trophies and the rebranding of the overall Awards to the Black Onyx Awards.

Stephen Paxton, founder of the Awards explains that the Onyx symbolises enhanced communication and self-expression, just like the winners of these top honours whose individual performances and creative work leave a lasting impression.

He highlights that if a campaign exceeds its three primary benchmarks by a significant margin, it will not receive a highly commended award. Instead, it will be given multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards as appropriate.

To provide some context, some campaigns awarded Silver had achieved Gold status, and some that received Bronze had achieved Silver status. As a result, the top-scoring campaigns will be recognized in order of their ranking.

New Gen also awards multiple Gold Silver, and Bronze awards to campaigns that have received the same overall score from the judges.

Black Onyx Award winners

The Black Onyx winners are:

The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award: Shaheed Rajab, Special Effects Media



The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award: Dr. Mikaela de Villiers, KFC South Africa (YUM)



The New Generation Top Graphic Designer Award of the Year Award - Sponsored by DStv: Shannon Spolander, Penquin



The New Generation Top Animator of the Year Award: Beatrix du Plessis, Rapt Creative



The New Generation Social-Wiz of the Year Award: Hazel Sebola, Rapt Creative



The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award: SA Rugby, Dialogue



The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm: SA Rugby and Dialogue for #BokFriday



The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award - Sponsored by Helm: Dialogue



The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award: Clockwork



The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award: SA Rugby and Dialogue

All the winners