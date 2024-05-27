Why good data governance is vital for AI adoption

As the adoption of AI has become more widespread, it has become abundantly evident that AI is only as good as the data governance that supports it. At Ignition Group, Naseema Nosarka and the data team's mission is to provide trusted metrics and insights, unlocking opportunities, enhancing customer experiences, optimising processes and delivering value to partners and customers. This involves fostering a data-centric culture, promoting collaboration across departments and championing the ethical and responsible use of customer data.

This is done by building on a robust management framework designed to ensure data quality, accessibility, value, security and compliance. This framework outlines a comprehensive approach for enhancing data governance across Ignition’s subsidiaries and business units, ensuring alignment with best practices, policies and regulatory standards. It defines data as a critical asset essential for executing the Group’s strategy and promotes optimal decision-making as well as a data-driven culture.

While data governance has always been prioritised at Ignition Group, it has become even more crucial as accurate, complete and relevant data is essential for AI training and decision-making. Our robust governance frameworks ensure ethical AI use by setting guidelines for data collection, usage and privacy protection, preventing bias and promoting compliance with data protection laws. This safeguards us and our partners against legal liabilities and reputational damage.

Effective data governance also assists risk management by preventing information quality issues, security vulnerabilities and algorithmic biases. Additionally, it protects against data breaches and unauthorised access, ensuring data security and confidentiality throughout the lifecycle of that data, thereby supporting sustainable AI initiatives.

